Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers braced for Rebel attack

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A week ago Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said his vote for SEC player of the year would go to LSU guard Skylar Mays. He’ll get a close-up of another candidate tonight when Mississippi visits Mizzou Arena.
Rebels guard Breein Tyree passed on entering the NBA draft last summer so he could spend another season tormenting SEC opponents. He comes into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. tip-off averaging a league-best 24 points per game against SEC competition with games of 36 points (LSU), 38 points (South Carolina) and 40 points (Mississippi State).
He’s had 13 20-point games … four 30-point games … five games with at least 10 free throw attempts … nine games with three 3-pointers made … nine games with four assists. In last week’s upset of rival Mississippi State, Tyree scored 40 points on 22 shots, made 10 of 11 free throws and added four assists — for a KenPom offensive rating of 149.
On Saturday, Kentucky held Tyree to 19 points and it was a major accomplishment.
“He's playing so well right now,” UK coach John Calipari said after his team had to rally for a five-point win. “He was scoring 30 a game for three games. … But they were not just 3s. He got them from 2s. Pull-ups. He got them from lay-ups. He got them from free throws. And he got them from 3s. Like I watched tape, and I was like — how many did he end up with? 19? — I’m so happy he scored 19. All we were trying to do was make it hard. Make it hard for him because he's going to get points because he's that good a player. He has really improved. Consistent, defending better. He's really gotten better.”
Tyree has played Missouri six times in his career and averaged 15.8 points per game. He got the Tigers for 14 and 21 points in last year’s sweep. The year before he erupted for 25 points in a victory in Columbia, but the Tigers held him to nine points in the first matchup in Oxford. He played just 22 minutes that day and took only nine shots while saddled with fouls.
Who guards Tyree tonight? At the opening tip Martin might go with one of his smaller lead guards, Dru Smith or Xavier Pinson, but it’s a safe bet Javon Pickett will draw the assignment at times. Pickett all but shut down Georgia’s Anthony Edwards earlier this month then helped hold Arkansas’ Mason Jones to just three field goals and 17 points, well below his averages. In Saturday’s win over Auburn, Mizzou deployed Pickett as a roamer, switching defenders on Auburn’s ball screens while using Pickett to play help defense against Bruce Pearl’s downhill attack. (Please stop measuring Pickett by the team’s box score. He didn’t have a field goal on two shots in 35 minutes but was vital to MU’s success.)
More to watch tonight …
REBEL ZONE
Ole Miss will likely unleash its 1-3-1 pressing zone on the Tigers. Unlike past years, this Mizzou team doesn’t struggle with pressure in the backcourt. Auburn tried a few times and got burned by quick, decisive passes.
“They do a great job of pressuring you,” Martin said Monday night on his radio show. “The 1-3-1, if you're not prepared for it, it can get you off-balanced. Last year at our place we had success against the 1-3-1 though we came up short in the game. You have to go over the top of it. Then the 1-3-1, when it gets to the corners becomes a 2-3 zone. So you just got to be relaxed and not get under pressure. I think we've done our best job since I've been here against pressing teams and also against zones. Hopefully it holds true tomorrow.”
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis went to his patented 1-3-1 zone Saturday against Kentucky knowing that the Wildcats don’t shoot a lot of 3-pointers and hoped to force more perimeter shots instead of inside looks for big man Nick Richards. UK struggled from deep, making just 2 of 22. The Rebels doubled Richards inside but he still managed 16 valuable points in a low-scoring game.
In SEC play, Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC in points allowed (68.2) and second in 3-point percentage allowed (26.7).
The combination of strong perimeter defense and Tyree’s production have made Ole Miss more competitive than its record might suggest. The Rebels have played the best teams in the SEC close, losing by one to Auburn (in double OT), four to LSU and five to Kentucky. Ole Miss had won three in a row before slipping at Kentucky.
“The last three games they won by an average of 20, and I told Kermit after the game, he was coach of the year last year in our league,” Calipari said "and he may be coach of the year again this year in our league. Look, to me, coaching is when things go wrong, how are you now? It's easy when you're winning games … but when stuff goes bad how do you bring people together? And what he's doing is amazing.”
MIZZOU INJURIES
On his radio show Monday, Martin said of Mark Smith (back) and Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) “both are out.” Now, he didn’t explicitly say they won’t play against Ole Miss, but as of Monday, when the Tigers practiced and had an evening walk through, they weren’t available. “It’s hard to say when (they’ll return), but they both are out now," Martin said.
It’s up for debate whether this team is better without the two junior starters, but it's certainly fair to say the Tigers have learned to play well without them.
In the case of Tilmon vs. Nikko, here’s a stat-by-stat glance at their production this season:
Points per 40 minutes: Nikko 12.0, Tilmon 16.8
Blocks per 40 minutes: Nikko 1.7, Tilmon 2.6
Rebounds per 40 minutes: Nikko 9.3, Tilmon 8.4
Turnovers per 40 minutes: Nikko 2.3, Tilmon 4.4
Fouls per 40 minutes: Nikko 7.1, Tilmon 5.8
Nikko’s minutes were limited earlier in the season when Tilmon was healthy, so it’s better to stretch out both of their averages per 40 minutes to see the value of their production. Nikko doesn’t score as much but he’s a more productive rebounder and turns the ball over less frequently. Tilmon is the better shot-blocker and gets fewer fouls.
Some more stat comparisons:
Field goal percentage: Nikko 60.3, Tilmon 61.4
Free throw percentage: Nikko 69.2, Tilmon 60.5
Offensive rating (points produced per 100 possessions): Nikko 118.2, Tilmon 102.5
Defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions): Nikko 97.7, Tilmon 96.8
Rebound percentage: Nikko 13.7, Tilmon 12.4
Turnover rate: Nikko 19.5, Tilmon 24.8
Win shares: Nikko 1.4, Tilmon 0.8
PER (Player Efficiency Rating): Nikko 17.4, Tilmon 19.6
Nikko has been the better offensive player and, again, his lack of turnovers is strikingly different.
One more set of numbers to compare. Here’s Nikko’s stats in SEC play this year (12 games) vs. Tilmon’s SEC stats last year (17 games):
Points per 40 minutes: Nikko 13.7, Tilmon 18.9
Blocks per 40 minutes: Nikko 1.7, Tilmon 4.2
Rebounds per 40 minutes: Nikko 9.4, Tilmon 14.7
Turnovers per 40 minutes: Nikko 1.9, Tilmon 6.3
Fouls per 40 minutes: Nikko 6.9, Tilmon 6.0
Field goal percentage: Nikko 60.4, Tilmon 54.4
Free throw percentage: Nikko 69.7, Tilmon 66.7
Offensive rating (points produced per 100 possessions): Nikko 124.6, Tilmon 105.4
Defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions): Nikko 109.0, Tilmon 105.9
Rebound percentage: Nikko 13.9, Tilmon 13.5
Turnover rate: Nikko 14.9, Tilmon 18.4
Win shares: Nikko 0.9, Tilmon 1.1
PER (Player Efficiency Rating): Nikko 19.8, Tilmon 17.8
What’s this tell us? It's hard to make a case that Nikko has been the better player than Tilmon, but Missouri gets more offensively out of Nikko and, again, turnovers are a big reason why.
As for Mark Smith, without digging too deep into the numbers, Mizzou’s offense seems better equipped in the hands of Pinson and Dru Smith with fewer 3-pointers being hoisted. Mark Smith has been a 3-point sniper at times in his career, but three of MU’s five best 3-point shooting games have come with Smith off the floor. Two and a half to be exact. Those three games came against Auburn (53.5 percent), Georgia (43.5) and LSU (42.9). Smith didn’t play in the second half against Georgia. His 3-point threat theoretically spreads the floor and gives defenses an outside shooter to worry about, but in the five full games Smith has missed, Pinson has shot 9 of 21 from 3 (42.9 percent) while others have come up with timely 3s, though not in large quantities, from Dru Smith to Mitchell Smith to Tray Jackson to Kobe Brown.
Another interesting stat: In wins over Auburn, Illinois and Arkansas — three of MU’s four best wins this season — the Tigers took only 12, 14 and 16 3-pointers. The only game all year they attempted fewer came in a loss to Butler (11). Outside of the Auburn, Illinois and Arkansas games, the Tigers have averaged almost 24 3-pointers per game.