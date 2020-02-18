Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers braced for Rebel attack

“They do a great job of pressuring you,” Martin said Monday night on his radio show. “The 1-3-1, if you're not prepared for it, it can get you off-balanced. Last year at our place we had success against the 1-3-1 though we came up short in the game. You have to go over the top of it. Then the 1-3-1, when it gets to the corners becomes a 2-3 zone. So you just got to be relaxed and not get under pressure. I think we've done our best job since I've been here against pressing teams and also against zones. Hopefully it holds true tomorrow.”

Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis went to his patented 1-3-1 zone Saturday against Kentucky knowing that the Wildcats don’t shoot a lot of 3-pointers and hoped to force more perimeter shots instead of inside looks for big man Nick Richards. UK struggled from deep, making just 2 of 22. The Rebels doubled Richards inside but he still managed 16 valuable points in a low-scoring game.

In SEC play, Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC in points allowed (68.2) and second in 3-point percentage allowed (26.7).

The combination of strong perimeter defense and Tyree’s production have made Ole Miss more competitive than its record might suggest. The Rebels have played the best teams in the SEC close, losing by one to Auburn (in double OT), four to LSU and five to Kentucky. Ole Miss had won three in a row before slipping at Kentucky.