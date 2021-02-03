Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers braced for reeling Wildcats

There are 16 former Kentucky players currently averaging double-digit points in the NBA this season, including eight at 18 points a game or more. At least six have a great chance to be All-Stars this year: Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Booker. But the star power in Lexington is short on wattage this season. John Calipari’s freshman class includes three five-star recruits and three four stars. The class was ranked No. 1 by Rivals.com, but among those six, two aren’t seeing the floor at all: St. Louis’ Cam’Ron Fletcher (Vashon) has been benched for the last nine games, and five-star wing Terrence Clarke ha been out for four weeks with an ankle injury. Five-star forward Isaiah Jackson is a productive role player off the bench. Point guard Devin Askew is an adequate playmaker, not much of a shooter and nowhere near as productive as past UK rookie point guards. Forward Lance Ware sometimes starts, rarely scores. Five-star guard Brandon Boston is UK’s top scorer and the only All-SEC candidate among the true freshmen — just don’t ask him to shoot a 3-pointer. (He’s 9 of 50.)