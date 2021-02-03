Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers braced for reeling Wildcats

COLUMBIA, Mo. — College basketball’s blue bloods have turned into blue duds, and the most prominent of the bunch visits Mizzou Arena on Wednesday to face No. 18 Missouri.
There are 16 former Kentucky players currently averaging double-digit points in the NBA this season, including eight at 18 points a game or more. At least six have a great chance to be All-Stars this year: Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo, Jamal Murray, Julius Randle, De’Aaron Fox and Devin Booker. But the star power in Lexington is short on wattage this season. John Calipari’s freshman class includes three five-star recruits and three four stars. The class was ranked No. 1 by Rivals.com, but among those six, two aren’t seeing the floor at all: St. Louis’ Cam’Ron Fletcher (Vashon) has been benched for the last nine games, and five-star wing Terrence Clarke ha been out for four weeks with an ankle injury. Five-star forward Isaiah Jackson is a productive role player off the bench. Point guard Devin Askew is an adequate playmaker, not much of a shooter and nowhere near as productive as past UK rookie point guards. Forward Lance Ware sometimes starts, rarely scores. Five-star guard Brandon Boston is UK’s top scorer and the only All-SEC candidate among the true freshmen — just don’t ask him to shoot a 3-pointer. (He’s 9 of 50.)
Add it up and Calipari’s diaper dandies aren’t so dandy. Plus, the Cats have received an inconsistent return on their investment in the NCAA transfer portal.
All that being said, Kentucky still has talent. And Calipari hasn’t given up on that talent just yet. Coming off a brief COVID pause, the Cats have hit the reset button as they head to Columbia with a 13-1 all-time record against Mizzou.
“Here's the crazy thing: We're not that far away,” Calipari said Tuesday. “We're just not. But it's not my perception that's reality. It'll be their perception, which is why I say let's restart. Let's reboot. Forget all this. Let's start anew. Let's be energized in what we do. And let's go from here. We got nine games left. We got nine games left. Let's go.”
Let’s take a closer look at the matchup:
No. 18 Missouri vs. Kentucky
When • 6 p.m.
Where • Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Kentucky leads 13-1; Kentucky 71, Missouri 59, Jan. 4, 2020
Records • Missouri 11-3, 4-3, Kentucky 5-10, 4-4
TV, radio • ESPN2 (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 4 ½
KenPom prediction • Missouri 69, Kentucky 65
Net rankings • Missouri No. 30, Kentucky No. 77
Kentucky
Probable starters
G Davion Mintz (6-3, Sr.) … 9.7 ppg, 2.7 apg
G Brandon Boston (6-7, Fr.) … 12.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg
G Devin Askew (6-3, Fr.) … 6.6 ppg, 2.9 apg
F Keion Brooks (6-7, So.) … 10.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
F Olivier Sarr (7-0, Sr.) … 10.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg
Top reserves
F Isaiah Jackson (6-10, Fr.) … 6.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.9 bpg
G Dontaie Allen (6-6, Fr.) … 7.3 ppg, 46.0 3pt%
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 15.1 ppg, 3.4 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 13.0 ppg, 3.1 apg
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 8.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 13.9 ppg, 8.1 rpg
Top reserves
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.4 ppg, 32.4 3pt%
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• The Tigers don’t have to worry about UK shooting 3s — with one exception. Allen can catch fire from deep. He barely saw the court in nonconference play then announced his presence in UK’s first SEC game with seven 3s against Mississippi State. “If we can pressure him and run him off the line I think we'll be in great shape,” Missouri assistant coach Marco Harris-Stevens said. As a team, UK is one of the nation’s worst behind the arc, shooting just 29 percent from deep. Ole Miss (27.7) is the only worse shooting team from the six major conferences.
• Sarr vs. Tilmon is one of the best big-man matchups in the SEC. Both are their team’s leading scorers since the start of league play. Sarr can be an All-SEC-caliber 7-footer when he can stay on the floor. Instead, he’s become what Tilmon was as an underclassman: A foul waiting to happen. The import from Wake Forest has been whistled for four or five fouls in five games. Martin knows Sarr well, having recruited him to Cal before he took the Mizzou job. The matchup in the middle could dramatically shift how this game is played.
• Can Mizzou solve its ball screen defense? Auburn and TCU picked apart the Tigers with their screens in the middle of the floor, creating mismatches and open lanes and open looks inside the paint and at the rim. On his radio show this week, Cuonzo Martin said he’s been reluctant to trap those ball screens with two defenders because in past seasons Tilmon has been prone to fouls when he leaves the screener to set the trap. But late in the second half Saturday, Martin called for more traps on those plays and it paid off with more defensive stops.
“Coach just said we need to get back to being who we are on the defensive end, playing hard, getting stops and stringing stops together, really getting two, three four stops in a row,” Dru Smith said. “That's who we are and that's who we have to be if we want to get to where we want to get at the end of the season.”
• Can Mizzou squeeze more out of Mitchell Smith? The fifth-year senior forward has just three field goals in MU’s last four games. He’s not a player Mizzou expects to finish in double digits, but Martin expects more from the 6-10 reserve. He missed all four of his 3-pointers at Mississippi State a few weeks back and has resisted shooting any 3s in four of the last five games. We touched on this a few weeks back, but Smith was MU’s best 3-point shooter in the final six weeks of last season, making around 44 percent of his shots from deep.
But Martin wants more than perimeter shooting from the big man.
“Mitch and I text back and forth and I say, ‘We need you. We need you,’” Martin said. “The great thing about Mitch is he’s not a guy who needs to shoot the ball to be productive, though I want him to be ready to shoot the 3 and get offensive rebounds. We need his energy and his life because we’re a different team when he brings that.”
“We need him to shoot that shot because he stretches the defense,” he added. “There’s nothing as far as issues that he’s dealing with, but we need that shot to go and we need him to play with that energy.”
• Beware of Boston. Kentucky’s only projected first-round draft pick is the 6-7 freshman wing. He hasn’t been an efficient scorer—especially from deep—but he’ll take a high percentage of 2-point jump shots.
“Talented, young guy,” Martin said. “He and Sharefe Cooper I saw them up close quite a bit. They played on the same grassroots team. (Boston) can score the ball, shifty with it, skilled. He comes off those screens, those pin-downs and staggered screens off the baseline and gets it up over you and you’re not blocking his shot. That’s what makes him tough. … Then you’ve got to block him out on the glass. He’s as good as advertised coming out of high school.”