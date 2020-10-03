Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers carry momentum into fourth quarter

UPDATED, 1:30 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Missouri has been knocking on the door of 0-2 but isn’t through the threshold just yet.

The Tigers fell behind No. 21 Tennessee 28-6 midway through the third quarter but head into the fourth quarter with the ball and within two scores, trailing the Volunteers 28-12.

On a day when Tennessee’s lived on the edge of fourth down, the Tigers seemed to catch a break on fourth-and-1 when wideout Damon Hazelton Jr. jogged on the field and was moving before the snap. But no flag hit the field and Connor Bazelak connected with tight end Logan Christopherson for a 37-yard gain into the red zone. Larry Rountree’s 1-yard touchdown run trimmed the Vols’ lead to 28-12.

Dropped passes and third-down breakdowns continued to haunt the Tigers in the second half. Heading into the fourth quarter, Tennessee had converted 6 of 11 third downs and all three of its fourth-down tries. The Tigers dropped five passes through the first three quarters, two on third down by receiver Jalen Knox.

HALFTIME UPDATE

Eli Drinkwitz appears to have a quarterback who can stretch the field vertically. His team also has a big deficit at Neyland Stadium.