LEXINGTON, Ky. — Missouri showed the rare sign of life to open the third quarter and (finally) put some points on the board. On their third snap of the half, Tyler Badie took a screen pass 73 yards to the end zone for the Tigers’ first score, cutting into UK’s lead at 22-7.
After three straight stops by the Missouri defense, Barry Odom did the unexpected, replacing quarterback Kelly Bryant with backup Taylor Powell with 6:27 left in the third quarter. With Bryant standing on the sideline watching behind the Missouri coaches, Powell led the offense into the red zone but the offense sputtered just inside the 20. Powell couldn’t convert a 4th-and-2 slant to Dominic Gicinto.
UK led took its 22-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
Here's the good news for Missouri after the opening half of football at Kentucky's Kroger Field: The Tigers can't play much worse in the second half.
Or can they?
After a scoreless first quarter, Kentucky took a 22-0 lead into halftime, feasting on a Mizzou offense that went from struggling to dysfunctional to incompetent in a matter of series. UK outgained the Tigers in yardage 213-90 and sacked quarterback Kelly Bryant four times, twice forcing fumbles.
The Tigers’ offense came completely off the rails in the final minute of the half. After a Kentucky field goal pushed the lead to 15-0, Mizzou took over with 44 seconds on the clock. Barry Odom and offensive coordinator Derek Dooley must have thought they could get a hapless offense untracked, but instead things got worse. The Tigers called timeout after a 7-yard catch, then called another timeout after a sack put the offense in third and 8. With 30 seconds on the game clock, defensive end Jordan Wright raced around left tackle Yasir Durant and knocked the ball loose from Bryant then managed to recover the fumble. The Cats took over on the Mizzou 20-yard line with 22 seconds left — thanks to those timeouts — and Mizzou defensive tackle Jordan Elliott gave UK a favor with a facemask penalty on first down. Lynn Bowden broke through the Tigers on the next snap and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.
Even worse for the Tigers, Kentucky gets the ball first to open the second half.
Coming off a dreadful performance at Vanderbilt, Bryant completed 7 of 14 passes for 48 yards in the first half. The Tigers dropped four passes in the half.
A promising drive stalled just outside of the red zone on Mizzou’s second possession when a holding penalty wiped out Bryant’s long third-down scramble. Tucker McCann’s field goal slump continued with a missed 45-yard try. Meanwhile, Bryant headed into the medical tent with the team trainer and doctor after grabbing his hamstring on the long run but returned for the next series.
Mizzou notched the game’s first takeaway when Markell Utsey popped the ball loose from Bowden and Demarkus Acy fell on it. The Tigers couldn’t do anything with the free possession.
With a converted receiver at quarterback, the Wildcats didn’t figure to pose a serious threat through the air, but Bowden connected with wideout Bryce Oliver on a 44-yard gain to set up UK’s first score, Bowden’s longest completion since taking over the QB role two weeks ago. Two plays later Kavosiey Smoke reached the ball over a mass of bodies at the goal line for the go-ahead score. UK missed the PAT to take a 6-0 lead.
Mizzou’s offense made a brief cameo on its next series, another three-and-out that ended when the pocket collapsed on third down, leading to a sack and Bryant fumble. The Tigers were lucky to recover the ball in a pile-up and salvaged a punt out of the possession.
Not that it mattered. Kentucky marched through the rain for a second score, even with Bowden missing three plays. He returned to convert a fourth-and-2 run up the gut, then handed off to A.J. Rose on a 20-yard touchdown run against a progressively penetrable Missouri defense.
The Tigers insisted on a short passing game on their next series but drops by Jonathan Nance and Kam Scott sabotaged the drive before the Tigers could cross midfield.
A steady has rain is falling at Kroger Field, where Missouri and Kentucky will kick off at 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis time). The forecast calls for showers most of the night as the Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) attempt to avoid a losing streak and head into their bye week with their first victory over UK under coach Barry Odom.
The Tigers are in white jerseys and gold pants with black helmets featuring the block M helmet logo. Kentucky is wearing gray jerseys, blue pants and chrome helmets.
Four handful of NFL teams are slated to have scouts here tonight: Chicago, Tampa Bay, Carolina and Baltimore. A representative from the Citrus Bowl is also on the seating chart.
Here's a break for the Tigers: UK will be without starting middle linebacker Kash Daniel will not play tonight. The Louisville Courier Journal reported that Daniel is out with an undisclosed injury. The senior captain is the team's third-leading tackler with 38 stops.
STLToday.com will have updates throughout the game.