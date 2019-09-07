UPDATED, 2:20 p.m.
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri team that fumbled and bumbled its way to a season-opening loss at Wyoming didn’t show up for Saturday’s home opener against West Virginia. Instead, the Tigers looked like a different team on both sides of the ball in a 38-7 victory.
With an announced crowd of 51,125 on hand for the opening of the new south end zone section and the debut of alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium, Kelly Bryant threw three touchdown passes in his first home game. Mizzou’s running game roared back to life. The defense forced three turnovers, collected three sacks and outscored the WVU offense. Linebacker Nick Bolton had two of Mizzou’s three interceptions and returned one for a touchdown. WVU didn’t score until late in the fourth quarter against Missouri’s backup defense.
The Tigers (1-1) return home next Saturday for the second of five straight home games, hosting Southeast Missouri State. West Virginia, outgained 382 yards to 171, fell to 1-1.
After a sluggish start for the offense, Barry Odom’s team converted two Mountaineer turnovers into touchdowns and dominated the Big 12 visitors despite a mountain of early penalties, taking a 31-0 lead into halftime. The Tigers finished the half with more penalty yards than WVU’s offensive yards but still held a commanding lead.
Everything that imploded on the Tigers last week at Wyoming worked out in the first 30 minutes against the Mountaineers?
No running game? The Tigers ran for 149 yards and averaged 5 yards per attempt.
Shoddy defense? Not this time. Mizzou held WVU to just 78 yards and minus-2 on the ground, picked off two passes and deflected four more and sacked quarterback Austin Kendall three times.
In his Faurot Field debut, Bryant toyed with the WVU pass rush slipping out of sacks left and right and completed 14 of 20 of passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns, two to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and another to slot receiver Barrett Banister. Bryant left the game late in the third quarter and went into the locker room after becoming overheated, according to the team. For the game he completed 17 of 25 passes for 150 yards.
Missouri converted its first takeaway of the season—Bolton’s interception on a tipped pass—into its first touchdown of the day. Okwuegbunam made up for earlier drop with a 26-yard touchdown reception. The junior tight end initially blocked safety Kerry Martin Jr. off the line of scrimmage, then released and separated downfield, snagged Bryant’s pass and got his leg inside the pylon for the score.
On WVU’s next series, linebacker Cale Garrett got a hand on Kendall’s pass on third and long and tipped it right to safety Ronnell Perkins. MU’s Larry Rountree galloped into the end zone to finish off Mizzou’s next series for a 17-0 lead.
Rountree and Tyler Badie combined for 170 rushing yards on 30 carries.
Missouri’s defense shook off some early penalties and showed some gumption when WVU first visited the red zone midway through the second quarter. On third and long, Garrett blitzed up the middle and dragged down Kendall for MU’s first sack of the season. The Mountaineers missed a 47-yard field goal to maintain the shutout.
Bryant put his feet on display on MU’s next series, slipping out of three would-be sacks on a lengthy drive. He slipped out of Darius Sills’ grasp deep in the pocket and launched an 18-yard pass to Daniel Parker Jr. in the red zone. Two snaps later, Bryant dodged another sack and connected with Okwuegbunam for a 16-yard score, pushing the lead to 24-0.
On the final series of the half, Bryant appeared to throw his third touchdown pass on a back-shoulder fade to Jonathan Nance, but the receiver couldn’t keep his foot inbounds. No problem for the Tigers. WVU was flagged for pass interference on the play, setting the Tigers up just outside the 3-yard line. Bryant fired a TD pass to Banister, the wideout’s first career score.
Bolton put Mizzou’s defense on the board with an interception and 20-yard TD return against backup quarterback Jack Allison.
WVU finally broke up the shutout late in the fourth quarter with Kendall's 46-yard touchdown pass to George Campbell against MU's backup defense.
Greetings from renovated Memorial Stadium, where Missouri (0-1) and West Virginia (1-0) are set for an SEC-Big 12 showdown at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. It's the grand opening of the new seating sections in the south end zone complex and the debut of alcohol sales in the stadium's general seating areas.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been in Columbia the past two days and will attend today's game before heading to Arkansas' game at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. He had meetings with MU chancellor Alex Cartrwright and athletics director Jim Sterk on Friday before appearing on the Paul Finebaum show with guest host Tony Barnhart on the MU campus.
The Tigers will be without linebacker Aubrey Miller (knee) and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow).
NFL scouts from Miami, Indianapolis, Atlanta and New Orleans.