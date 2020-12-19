Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers' early lead vanishes quickly

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Missouri’s strong start and early lead didn’t last at Davis Wade Stadium.
Down a touchdown in the opening minutes, Mississippi State responded with a couple scores to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter, thanks to a disastrous special teams play for the Tigers.
Mizzou’s fortunes turned early on a targeting call — this one against the Bulldogs. On the game’ second play from scrimmage, MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with tight end Daniel Parker Jr., taking the Tigers out of third and 15 deep in their own territory. It was just the spark Mizzou needed. The Tigers zipped down the field for their first score, a Larry Rountree III spun and pinballed for an 18-yar touchdown run.
The Tigers’ defense forced a punt on MSU’s first possession — and that’s where Mizzou got in trouble. Cade Musser signaled for a fair catch but never secured the ball. It smacked off his arm and rolled into the end zone, where MSU’s Paul Blackwell recovered it for the game-tying touchdown.
Things got worse for the Tigers. Mississippi State picked apart the Mizzou defense on the next possession. A missed tackle by safety Josh Bledsoe along the sideline turned into a 32-yard pass, and two plays later Will Rogers found his favorite receiver Jaden Walley wide open in the end zone for a 7-yard go-ahead touchdown.
PREGAME UPDATE
Greetings from Davis Wade Stadium, home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7), who host Missouri (5-4) in today's regular-season finale. It's chilly and windy here, but the rain has stayed away - for now. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 40s but no rain until later this evening.
All four defensive linemen whom Eli Drinkwitz listed as questionable with injuries are here for the game and in uniform for pregame warmups: Kobie Whiteside, Trajan Jeffcoat, Markell Utsey and Chris Turner.
Wide receiver Jalen Knox did not make the trip with the team. He left last week's game with what appeared to be a log injury and was considered questionable. The Tigers are also without starting safety Tyree Gillespie and cornerback Jarvis Ware and backup cornerback Ish Burdine.
One interesting development: After playing on special teams last week, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson is working out with the safeties before the game - and again wearing No. 12, not the No. 3 he wore when he started the first two games of the season at quarterback. Eli Drinkwitz said Robinson would likely play some defense today.
A few things at stake for the Tigers in the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Alternate ...
• A victory clinches a winning record this season no matter what happens in the bowl game and gives Mizzou it's most SEC victories since going 7-1 in conference play in 2014.
• In terms of bowl possibilities, a Mizzou victory gives the Tigers the same record as Auburn (6-4) among the top SEC teams likely outside of the New Years Six bowl games. The Citrus Bowl gets first choice of SEC teams once matchups are set in the two playoff semifinals and the other four NY6 bowls. Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas A&M should be unavailable once the Citrus Bowl makes its choice - though 8-3 Florida could be there for the taking should the Gators lose the SEC championship game. That would leave the Citrus to choose between Auburn or Missouri.
If Auburn is the choice, MU will have a say in which bowl it plays among the SEC Group of Six: Outback, Gator, Music City, Texas, Liberty, Armed Forces. Mizzou prefers the two games in Florida - Outback and Gator - with Music City being the other appealing choice.
• A win today could also strengthen Eli Drinkwitz's case for SEC coach of the year. The Tigers were picked sixth in the SEC Eastern Division and have already clinched third place and could double last year's conference win total in a year the Tigers were assigned additional games against Alabama and LSU.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.