Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers' early lead vanishes quickly

Greetings from Davis Wade Stadium, home of the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7), who host Missouri (5-4) in today's regular-season finale. It's chilly and windy here, but the rain has stayed away - for now. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 40s but no rain until later this evening.

All four defensive linemen whom Eli Drinkwitz listed as questionable with injuries are here for the game and in uniform for pregame warmups: Kobie Whiteside, Trajan Jeffcoat, Markell Utsey and Chris Turner.

Wide receiver Jalen Knox did not make the trip with the team. He left last week's game with what appeared to be a log injury and was considered questionable. The Tigers are also without starting safety Tyree Gillespie and cornerback Jarvis Ware and backup cornerback Ish Burdine.

One interesting development: After playing on special teams last week, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson is working out with the safeties before the game - and again wearing No. 12, not the No. 3 he wore when he started the first two games of the season at quarterback. Eli Drinkwitz said Robinson would likely play some defense today.

A few things at stake for the Tigers in the 2:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network Alternate ...