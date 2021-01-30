Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers, Frogs set to tussle for conference bragging rights

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The last time Mizzou hosted TCU for a men’s basketball game was two arenas ago for the Tigers and four conferences ago for the Horned Frogs. Norm Stewart had just enrolled at MU to play for Sparky Stalcup. Bob Reiter and Win Wilfong were the Tigers’ top players.

It was 1952. Mizzou still played at Brewer Fieldhouse. TCU belonged to the Southwest Conference.

On Saturday, we get the long-awaited rematch. (Forgive the morning sarcasm.) Of course, for about two weeks in October 2011 Mizzou and TCU were both members of the Big 12. The league had just welcomed the Horned Frogs to replace Texas A&M while hoping to salvage Mizzou as its 10th member. Instead, Mizzou secured a pathway out of the Big 12 and into the SEC.

A decade later, the Tigers are playing in their fourth Big 12/SEC Challenge — facing a Big 12 newcomer for the third time. MU is 1-1 against West Virginia in the annual event and 0-1 against Oklahoma. Now, the Horned Frogs.

No. 12 Missouri vs. TCU

When • 1 p.m.

Where • Mizzou Arena

Series; Last meeting • Missouri leads 4-1; Missouri 55, TCU 45, Dec. 18, 1952