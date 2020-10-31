Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers, Gators missing key starters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Greetings from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, known in these parts and well beyond as The Swamp.

Lots of roster updates to pass along as Missouri and No. 10 Florida have just kicked off.

The Tigers are without three starters on offense. Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. and right tackle Larry Borom did not make the trip, MU confirmed. Both left last week’s game against Kentucky with undisclosed injuries, though Parker later returned. Left guard Xavier Delgado, who also left last week’s week game early, made the trip to Gainesville, but freshman Dylan Spencer made his first career start in his place.

Two defensive players who had been out with injuries are here for the game, which means they could see the field: tackle Darius Robinson and end/Buck linebacker Jatorian Hansford.

With Parker out, expect to see more of sophomore Niko Hea, who last week took over the team lead for snaps among tight ends and has steadily become one of Connor Bazelak’s favorite targets.

Javon Foster, who replaced Borom late last week, started in Borom's place at right tackle. Through four games, Borom has been MU’s top-rated offensive player by Pro Football Focus, with a season grade of 84.2.