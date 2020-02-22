Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers go for season sweep of Razorbacks

“I feel like we have some looks inside,” Nikko said. “We're kind of anticipating that they'll probably switch again, too, so you definitely gotta take advantage of that and just pound the ball inside when we have guards on us. We worked on that today and the bigs are ready.”

DON’T FORGET JONES

Joe’s return could take some pressure of Mason Jones, but the Tigers’ can’t lose sight of No. 15, the SEC’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game. He’s averaging 25 points during Arkansas’ five-game losing streak, but the Tigers held him to 17 points on 3 of 14 shooting. In the next game Tennessee held him to nine points on 1 of 10 shooting, but he scorched Mississippi State for 38 last Saturday. Javon Pickett spent most of the last matchup guarding the 6-5 junior.

“He’s a competitive basketball player,” Martin said of Jones. “He tries to will his team to win games. Of course he’s an elite scorer. He goes right, goes left. He makes pull-ups. He can make 3s. Anytime you have a guy with that size attacking downhill and knows how to make free throws, it puts pressure on your defense. He’s not a guy who relaxes. That’s one of the reasons he’s one of the best two scorers in our league.”

FOUL WATCH