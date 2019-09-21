COLUMBIA, Mo. - With South Carolina a few yards away from getting within a field goal of Missouri, the Tigers swung everything back in their favor with the longest play from scrimmage in team history. Well, it’s tied for first.
On third and goal from the 3, South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinski threw a pass in the end zone right to safety Ronnell Perkins, who had nothing but green turf ahead of him as he sped down the Gamecock sideline for a 100-yard touchdown return, a 14-point swing that put the Tigers in charge 31-14. It was the seventh 100-yard return in team history and the first since safety Pig Brown brought back a fumble the length of the field against Illinois in 2007.
With the score, the Tigers took a 31-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Before then, the Gamecocks had finally come to life offensively. After a dismal first half, South Carolina more than tripled its offensive output on the first snap of the third quarter. The Gamecocks managed just 30 yards in first half — and only 3 through the air — but All-SEC receiver Bryan Edwards took a screen pass for 75 yards before fans had even settled into their seats.
Mizzou’s offense had an answer with a screen of its own. Tyler Badie took a screen off the edge and raced 21 yards untouched to the end zone, getting a big block from right guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, who took out a pair of Gamecocks on the play.
As poorly as Missouri’s offense looked in the first half Saturday, South Caorlina was worse. The Tigers took a 17-7 lead into halftime after holding the Gamecocks to just 30 yards of offense. Kelly Bryant had his worst passing half of the season, completing just 10 of 20 for 120 yards, plus an ugly interception, but he added a game-high 75 yards on the ground.
His counterpart, South Carolina freshman Ryan Hilinski, making his first road start, had a dreadful first half, completing only 4 of 15 passes for 3 yards. That’s not a typo. Only 3 yards through the air. He also fumbled a pass to himself that resulted in Mizzou’s first touchdown.
But after finishing the first quarter with just 9 yards of offense, South Carolina needed only 1 yard to score its first points of the game. A rough start for Bryant reached new depths on his 12th throw of the game, an interception to defensive end D.J. Wonnum on a pass intended for tailback Tyler Badie. Instead, Wonnum nearly returned the ball to the end zone, getting stopped at the goal line by Bryant. Gamecocks running back Rico Dowdle punched in the touchdown, cutting into MU’s lead 10-7.
Missouri stuck to the ground to get its offense back on track late in the second quarter. A 22-yard keeper by Bryant and a 13-yard reverse by slot receiver Johnathon Johnson got the chains moving, and after another Bryant keeper down to the 7-yard line, he tossed a 3-yard TD to Albert Okwuegbunam, the only pass of the 56-yard scoring drive.
If you like offensive football, the first quarter of Missouri-South Carolina was not for you. The Tigers took a 7-0 lead into the second quarter with the day’s lone score coming on a bizarre fumble recovery by the Mizzou defense. By the end of the quarter, the Gamecocks had all of 9 yards of offense.
The Tigers had a golden opportunity to punch in a touchdown early. Missouri got inside the 1-yard line after a 25-yard Richaud Floyd punt return and three first downs by the offense, but on fourth and goal, Kelly Bryant’s quarterback keeper went backward, losing 6 yards on the play.
No problem for the Tigers.
One of the craziest plays of the young season soon unfolded to put Mizzou in front. On second down from the shadow of his own goal line, Gamecocks quarterback Ryan Hilinski caught his own pass after it smacked off the hand of defensive end Chris Turner then inexplicably threw the ball to the turf — behind him. Of all 22 players on the field, Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett was the only one with the awareness to grab the ball as it wobbled in the end zone, immediately gesturing a touchdown.
Initially, the officials called it an illegal forward pass, but after a lengthy replay review, the Tigers were indeed awarded a touchdown. Hilinski was ruled to have possession on the catch, and his throw-away was a fumble. Garrett’s touchdown was his second of the season and the third for a Mizzou linebacker this season.
Missouri’s offense was a mess through most of the first quarter. Deep in MU territory on third and long, tailback Tyler Badie lost a fumble, giving the Gamecocks the ball on the 23-yard line. The Gamecocks couldn’t capitalize and missed a 50-yard field goal to squander the positive field position.
As if last year's Missouri-South Carolina game wasn't wet enough, the rain has been coming down on Faurot Field. The showers have been light and intermittent, though the forecast calls for heavier thunderstorms later in the evening.
Left tackle Yasir Durant, who came out of last week's game with a neck injury, is on the field and going through pregame drills. Barry Odom was confident Durant would play today, but the senior starter was limited in MU's Tuesday's practice. However, during pregame walk-through drills, Larry Borom, normally a guard, played left tackle with the No. 1 offense.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, still nursing an elbow injury suffered in preseason camp, is not in uniform for the fourth straight game.