Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers grab 10-3 halftime lead over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A stout half for the Missouri defense helped give the Tigers a 10-3 lead on Kentucky as Eli Drinkwitz's team held the Wildcats to just 65 yards of offense on five possessions. Kentucky never reached the red zone and only crossed into MU territory once in the half.

The Tigers faced one last scoring chance in the final minutes of the half and Bazelak drove the Tigers all the way to the shadow of the goal line. They only got there because of Bazelak's crafty escape from the pocket on third and 8 on a 24-yard completion to KeKe Chism down the seam. Rountree nearly got back into the end zone two plays later but was stopped on the goal line. Kentucky stoned another Rountree run from the 1-yard line, setting up one last play from scrimmage as Eli Drinkwitz sprinted onto the field to call his final timeout. The Tigers lined up with a three-tight end formation, but Bazelak's play-action pass into the end zone fell short, setting up Harrison Mevis' 18-yard field goal as time expired.