Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers grab 10-3 halftime lead over Kentucky

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A stout half for the Missouri defense helped give the Tigers a 10-3 lead on Kentucky as Eli Drinkwitz's team held the Wildcats to just 65 yards of offense on five possessions. Kentucky never reached the red zone and only crossed into MU territory once in the half.
Larry Rountree III punched in the half's only touchdown, a 1-yard score, as part of his 58-yard first half. Connor Bazelak was sharp in his second home start, completing 13 of 17 passes for 125 yards in the half.
The Tigers faced one last scoring chance in the final minutes of the half and Bazelak drove the Tigers all the way to the shadow of the goal line. They only got there because of Bazelak's crafty escape from the pocket on third and 8 on a 24-yard completion to KeKe Chism down the seam. Rountree nearly got back into the end zone two plays later but was stopped on the goal line. Kentucky stoned another Rountree run from the 1-yard line, setting up one last play from scrimmage as Eli Drinkwitz sprinted onto the field to call his final timeout. The Tigers lined up with a three-tight end formation, but Bazelak's play-action pass into the end zone fell short, setting up Harrison Mevis' 18-yard field goal as time expired.
The Tigers held UK to just one third down conversion on six tries. The Wildcats switched quarterbacks midway through the half, but neither starter Terry Wilson or backup Joey Gatewood could generate much offense for the visitors.
SECOND QUARTER UPDATE
A doozy of a punting exhibition through the first quarter at Memorial Stadium quickly turned in Missouri's favor to open the second quarter. Larry Rountree III punched in a 1-yard touchdown to open the scoring against Kentucky, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead. Rountree and fellow running back Tyler Badie carried the load on the 13-play, 66 yard drive, which included a 15-yard Badie run into the red zone then a 10-yard pass to Badie down to the goal line.
The Tigers forced punts on each of UK's first three possessions. Mizzou wasn't much better with punts on each of its first two series, though the Tigers outgained UK 80-23 in yardage through the quarter.
Connor Bazelak was sharp early, completing five of his first six passes for 37 yards. The Tigers stopped the Wildcats on three of their first four third downs.
Late in the first quarter, Rountree passed former Mizzou great Brock Olivo for third place on MU's career rushing list. His 1-yard touchdown put him at 41 yards for the day and 3,059 for his career, 139 yards behind Zack Abron for second place.
PREGAME UPDATE
Missouri has some reinforcements back at wide receiver for Saturday's game against Kentucky, getting KeKe Chism, Damon Hazelton Jr. and Dominic Gicinto back in uniform after all three missed the LSU game on Oct. 10 because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Defensive lineman Akial Byers and backup safety Stacy Brown are also back in uniform after missing the LSU game for COVID reasons.
Kentucky opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite last week but is down to a 3 1/2-point favorite at kickoff.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.