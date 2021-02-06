Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers improve from deep just as Tide arrive

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The SEC’s most prolific 3-point shooting team will be hoisting from deep Saturday when No. 10 Alabama visits Mizzou Arena, but it’s the home team that’s quietly improved from the arc. The Tigers have shot 40% or better in three of their last four games, each one a victory.
What’s the difference? Better shot selection.
“I think that's the biggest key,” Cuonzo Martin said Friday. “Even when we struggled, I knew we were a better 3-point shooting team than what our percentages said. I think just like the last season we (shot) some off-balanced, on dribble pull-ups, deep shots. Those sorts of shots are exciting when you’re winning games. … But like I said to the guys, rarely should you have to take tough 3-point shots because the line is extended. Unless the game is on the line and you have to take a 3-point shot or you're coming off a certain screen or you got to take a deep 3-point shot you shouldn’t have to take tough shots. If you're shot ready, shoot the ball. If not, it’s a straight line drive.
"You shouldn't have to take tough 3-point shots, especially when you got a guy like Jeremiah (Tilmon) inside you can throw the ball inside to. You’ll get a good look in some way shape or form.”
The Tigers can win without shooting great from deep. They're undefeated (8-0) this year when making 29% of their 3s.
Against Alabama and its array of 3-point bombers, the Tigers can’t afford to shoot recklessly from deep. Does that include 6-10 forward Mitchell Smith, who on Wednesday missed all but one of his six 3s? Not necessarily. Martin wants him shooting that corner 3-pointer as long as he’s set and ready.
“He just let me know he’s got confidence in me. ‘Keep shooting it,’” Smith said. “I just have to have my feet set better. … If I’m not shooting those they’re going to keep doubling J.T. down there and making it harder for him to score.”
Here’s a closer look at Saturday’s matchup:
No. 18 Missouri vs. No. 10 Alabama
When • 11 a.m.
Where • Mizzou Arena
Series; Last meeting • Alabama leads 11-4; Missouri 69, Alabama 50, March 7, 2020
Records • Missouri 12-3, 5-3, Alabama 15-4, 10-0
TV, radio • ESPN (Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Alabama by 2 ½
KenPom prediction • Alabama 77, Missouri 74
Net rankings • Alabama No. 8, Missouri No. 33
Alabama
Probable starters
G Jaden Shackelford (6-3, So.) … 13.8 ppg, 2.3 apg
G Josh Primo (6-6, Fr.) … 8.5 ppg, 41.1 3pt%
G John Petty Jr. (6-3, Fr.) … 13.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg
F Herbert Jones (6-8, Sr.) … 12.1 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F Alex Reese (7-0, Sr.) … 5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Top reserves
F Keon Ellis (6-6, Jr.) … 4.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg
G Jahvon Quinerly (6-1, So.) … 11.1 ppg, 3.1 apg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 15.1 ppg, 3.4 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 13.9 ppg, 3.2 apg
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 13.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg
Top reserves
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 10.5 ppg, 34.2 3pt%
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.1 ppg, 5.1 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Control the Tide. Alabama can have five capable 3-point shooters on the floor at once, including the two players at the traditional “big” positions, Jones and Reese. That means Mizzou’s Tilmon, Brown and Mitchell Smith are going to find themselves on the perimeter, where they can’t afford cheap fouls. The Tigers can’t lose their man in the maze of screens and switches. A year ago, Mizzou held Alabama to 4 of 25 from 3-point range - and won by 19. It can be done.
"It’s making sure that you're arriving on the catch,” Dru Smith said. “We can't be can't be late and we don't want to get into those rotations and start getting into those scrambles. Mainly it’s going to be keeping your man in front of you chest to chest, because that's when they get those open 3s, when they can get you to help and get you in those rotations.”
• Exploit the switch. That same lineup versatility allows the Tide to seamlessly switch on screens. The bigs are agile enough to guard your smaller guards. The guards are long enough to guard your bigs. When the Tigers do get an obvious mismatch in size or quickness against the switches, they have to advantage.
• Crash the boards. Alabama isn’t necessarily the most accurate shooting team, but they overwhelm opponents by taking the SEC’s highest volume of shots. Offensive rebounds play a role in that barrage of shots. Alabama leads the SEC with 10.6 3-pointers made per game but ranks second-to-last in the SEC in offensive rebound percentage. The Tigers have to clean the defensive glass to have any chance at the upset.