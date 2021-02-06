Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers improve from deep just as Tide arrive

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The SEC’s most prolific 3-point shooting team will be hoisting from deep Saturday when No. 10 Alabama visits Mizzou Arena, but it’s the home team that’s quietly improved from the arc. The Tigers have shot 40% or better in three of their last four games, each one a victory.

“I think that's the biggest key,” Cuonzo Martin said Friday. “Even when we struggled, I knew we were a better 3-point shooting team than what our percentages said. I think just like the last season we (shot) some off-balanced, on dribble pull-ups, deep shots. Those sorts of shots are exciting when you’re winning games. … But like I said to the guys, rarely should you have to take tough 3-point shots because the line is extended. Unless the game is on the line and you have to take a 3-point shot or you're coming off a certain screen or you got to take a deep 3-point shot you shouldn’t have to take tough shots. If you're shot ready, shoot the ball. If not, it’s a straight line drive.