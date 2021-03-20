Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers' keys to booting Sooners from NCAA field

INDIANAPOLIS — Greetings from the basketball capital of the world, where teams are huddled in hotels and arenas across town, including the Missouri Tigers, who tip off this evening at Lucas Oil Stadium against a familiar foe.
As the lads from Liverpool once said, strangely, "Number Nine, Number Nine, Number Nine ..."
We’ve analyzed just about every aspect of Saturday’s Mizzou-Oklahoma showdown in the NCAA Tournament. But what about the seeds? The Tigers are a No. 9 seed for the fifth time. They’re 1-3 as the No. 9 seed in first-round games and 1-4 overall with first-round defeats to Lamar in 1981, North Carolina in 2000 and Colorado State in 2013. The lone win came over Georgia in 2001, which preceded a second-round loss to No. 1 seed Duke.
In 8-9 first-round games, the Tigers are 2-6 overall. You’ll remember, Mizzou beat Indiana in an 8-9 game in 1995. You don’t need a reminder what happened two days later.
The 8-9 games are supposed to be the most evenly matched first-round matchups, but that’s not always been the case historically. On Friday, the 8 seeds were 1-1: No. 8 Loyola held serve and beat Georgia Tech, while No. 9 Wisconsin took down North Carolina. In the last NCAA Tournament in 2019, the No. 9 seeds went 4-0. In 2018, the No. 9 seeds went 3-1. Over the last 20 years, though, the No. 8 seeds have the edge, going 44-26 over No. 9 seeds.
If you’re taking the long view with Mizzou, only two No. 9 seeds have ever reached the Final Four: Penn in 1979 and Wichita State in 2013. How did the Shockers get there eight years ago? Their run started with an 8-9 victory over Pittsburgh then a second-round upset of … No. 1 Gonzaga.
For Saturday’s matchup, Mizzou is the lower seeded team — though barely, OU is the No. 32 seed overall and MU is No. 33 — but there’s a development on the betting boards: The Tigers are now a 1-point favorite after opening as a 2-point underdog. Surely OU’s loss of second-leading scorer De’Vion Harmon has played a factor in the wagering.
Before we get to the lineups, the stats and the keys to the game, a quick update: When the tournament tipped off this week 127 teams had won an NCAA Tournament game more recently than Mizzou’s last win in 2010. That list is now up to 133 teams after wins by Drake, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Oral Roberts, Oregon State and Rutgers.
A closer look at this Big Eight reunion game …
NCAA West Region
No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Missouri
When • 6:25 p.m. CT
Where • Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Series; Last meeting • Oklahoma leads 114-97; Oklahoma 77, Missouri 66, Nov. 26, 2019
Records • Oklahoma 15-10, Missouri 16-9,
TV, radio • TNT (Tom McCarthy, Avery Johnson), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 1
KenPom prediction • Oklahoma 71, Missouri 70
Net rankings • Oklahoma No. 36, Missouri No. 47
OKLAHOMA
Probable starters
G Austin Reaves (6-5, Sr.) … 17.7 ppg, 4.7 apg
G Umoja Gibson (6-1, Jr.) … 9.5 ppg, 41.5 3pt%
G Alondes Williams (6-5, Sr.) … 6.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg
G Elijah Harkless (6-3, Jr.) … 7.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg
F Brady Manek (6-9, So.) … 10.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Top reserves
F Jalen Hill (6-7, So.) … 4.1 ppg
F Kur Kuath (6-10, Sr.) … 5.4 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 14.1 ppg, 2.8 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.1 ppg, 3.9 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 9.6 ppg, 30.3 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 8.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 12.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-4, Jr.) … 6.2 ppg, 2.4 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• THE MANEK FACTOR: Reaves is the engine that drives Oklahoma, but Manek is the transmission: The Sooners play in another gear when he’s operating. We heard from some Big 12 coaches this week an OU’s dynamic duo. With Manek in the game, Kruger can spread the floor, and that means taking a player like Tilmon out of his comfort zone. Kruger often calls the pick-and-pop 3-pointer to Manek early.
Manek averages five 3-point attempts per game. He’s a career 37.2% shooter from deep. The obvious comparison is Arkansas center Connor Vanover, another effective perimeter shooter disguised as a center, but there’s one key difference.
“He gets his shot off quickly, so it's not as if he catches the ball and has to get in rhythm,” Cuonzo Martin said. “When you look at Vanover, he’s a guy you get a chance to recover (before he shoots), even though he can really shoot the ball. This guy gets his shot off as quick as any guard. So now you’ve got to be ready on the catch. That's what puts you in compromising situation with a guy like him.”
If Mizzou wants to avoid that mismatch on the perimeter, they can either play Mitchell Smith heavier minutes to guard Manek or put Manek on the bench with fouls.
“You’ve got to go at them and make them take Manek out and put in Kuath,” one Big 12 assistant said. “Then you make them go to a traditional inside guy. When you do that, it changes their (offense) and they'll go to more ball screen stuff, instead of that spread stuff, or where they can really ISO and use all Lon’s NBA plays and ISOs and look for mismatches.”
“It’ll come down to which team can impose their style, so to speak,” Martin said. “We want to be to get the ball inside to (Tilmon) when he's aggressive. But even when he's posting strong and he doesn't receive the ball via a pass, it opens up driving lanes because people identify him on the floor. Now you have to be an aggressive driver or it opens up opportunities to get offensive rebounds because one or two guys hover around him and try to keep him off the glass.”
• NO FREEBIES FROM SOONERS: The Sooners do two things really well: They don’t turn the ball over and they don’t foul. OU comes into Saturday’s game ranked No. 26 nationally in turnover rate at 15.8%. Only four high-major teams in the tournament field protect the ball better: Villanova, Iowa, Wisconsin and Virginia. OU’s opponents scored only 15% of their points at the foul line. That’s incredibly low.
Oklahoma’s defense ranks No. 12 in free throw rate, which means opponents attempt a very low number of free throws per field goal attempts, just 22.8%.
These stats mean a couple things for Mizzou: The Tigers probably won’t get many transition chances off turnovers. When they do get a fast-break opportunity, the Tigers need to capitalize. Mizzou is one of the field’s best teams at getting to the free throw line with a rate of 37.5% per field goal attempts. Dru Smith and Pinson are excellent free throw shooters. Mizzou is at its best when they’re absorbing contact and getting to the foul line. OU’s disciplined defense could prevent those chances for freebies at the stripe. That trend could shift depending on how the game is officiated. The SEC crews at the conference tournament seemed intent to call an offensive foul on every possession. Bottom line: Oklahoma doesn’t beat itself with mistakes or sloppy play.
• ODDS AND ENDS: How does Oklahoma replace Harmon’s scoring? The sophomore guard tested positive for COVID-19 when the Sooners arrived in Indy, giving Kruger five days to figure out a new rotation. … Dru Smith is in for his biggest test of the year guarding Reaves. He can’t get too aggressive: Reaves draws six fouls per 40 minutes, second-best in the Big 12. … Mizzou’s Brown has to be careful with early fouls. OU likes to targets the opponent’s power forward for switches against Reaves and then drives against the mismatch to score or draw a foul. … Can MU dictate pace? The Tigers play at a faster tempo. In fact, this is Kruger’s slowest OU team in terms of possessions per 40 minutes.