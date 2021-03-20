Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers' keys to booting Sooners from NCAA field

Manek averages five 3-point attempts per game. He’s a career 37.2% shooter from deep. The obvious comparison is Arkansas center Connor Vanover, another effective perimeter shooter disguised as a center, but there’s one key difference.

“He gets his shot off quickly, so it's not as if he catches the ball and has to get in rhythm,” Cuonzo Martin said. “When you look at Vanover, he’s a guy you get a chance to recover (before he shoots), even though he can really shoot the ball. This guy gets his shot off as quick as any guard. So now you’ve got to be ready on the catch. That's what puts you in compromising situation with a guy like him.”

If Mizzou wants to avoid that mismatch on the perimeter, they can either play Mitchell Smith heavier minutes to guard Manek or put Manek on the bench with fouls.

“You’ve got to go at them and make them take Manek out and put in Kuath,” one Big 12 assistant said. “Then you make them go to a traditional inside guy. When you do that, it changes their (offense) and they'll go to more ball screen stuff, instead of that spread stuff, or where they can really ISO and use all Lon’s NBA plays and ISOs and look for mismatches.”