Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers learn to 'share the juices'

COLUMBIA, Mo. — We’ll probably never know what was said exactly during Missouri’s players-only meeting last week. We tend to only hear about these meetings after they work.

This one seemed to work.

“I’m not sure what they talked about,” assistant coach Marco Harris-Stevens said Monday. “I hope it helped and it continues to translate the rest of the year.”

Other than getting Jeremiah Tilmon back on the floor Saturday, there was one obvious difference for the Tigers at South Carolina, noticeably on the offensive end: The ball never stopped moving.

Cuonzo Martin noticed.

“It's a great feeling to share the ball,” Martin said on his radio show Monday. “Coach (Gene) Keady used to say, ‘Share the juices.’ When everybody gets involved it's a good thing. … It’s just a joy to watch. For me it's never who takes the shots. It's just when the ball is moving and everybody is getting a chance to play the ball never stops. For our fans it's almost like if you're an NBA fan watching San Antonio when they were at their best and that ball was flying through the air. It’s hard to guard.”