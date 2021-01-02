Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers look to rebound at Arkansas

UPDATE, 10:40 a.m.: Smith will miss three to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. Arkansas will start DaVonte Davis in his place.

"He’s a great player for us as we all know," Hogs coach Eric Musselman told reporters Thursday. "Because he’s a great defender and a great rebounder and has had some big scoring nights. I thought in transition last night Justin was great. ... It’s next man up whether it’s a coach out, whether it’s a player out. I’m not really sure what we would do, who would start."

• Speaking of length, Vanover lives on the perimeter. The Tigers have struggled in the past when Tilmon has to hang around the 3-point arc to guard a center with deep shooting skills. Oklahoma got out to a huge lead on Mizzou last year with that strategy.

• Musselman brings firepower off the bench in Notae, a player Cuonzo Martin called one of the best pure scorers in the country. MU doesn’t have the same kind of perimeter threat on the bench.