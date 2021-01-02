Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers look to rebound at Arkansas

Playing its first true road game in nearly a month, No. 12 Missouri will try to avoid an 0-2 start in conference play on Saturday and break a five-game losing streak at Bud Walton Arena. It’s a tough matchup for the Tigers against an Arkansas team that looked mighty impressive in a road win at Auburn on Wednesday.
When • 11 a.m.
Where • Fayetteville, Arkansas, Bud Walton Arena
Series; Last meeting • Arkansas leads 28-23; Arkansas 78, MU 68, Feb. 22, 2020
Records • Missouri 6-1, 0-1, Arkansas 9-0, 1-0
TV, radio • CBS (Carter Blackburn, Bill Raftery), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Arkansas by 6 ½
KenPom prediction • Arkansas 75, Missouri 71
Arkansas
Probable starters
G Desi Sills (6-2, Jr.) … 14.1 ppg, 2.4 apg
G Jalen Tate (6-6, Sr.) … 10.1 ppg, 4.6 apg
G Moses Moody (6-6, Fr.) … 16.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
F Justin Smith (6-7, Sr.) … 11.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg
C Connor Vanover (7-3, So.) … 9.6 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Top reserves
G JD Notae (6-1, Jr.) … 15.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
F Vance Jackson (6-9, Sr.) … 4.9 ppg, 2.9 ppg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr.) … 13.9 ppg, 3.1 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 12.7 ppg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 12.1 ppg, 2.9 apg
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F Jeremiah Tilmon (6-10, Sr.) … 8.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 5.1 ppg, 5.7 rpg
• As if this matchup needs another Smith, but Arkansas’ Justin is questionable with an injury. The grad transfer from Indiana is a pivotal player in the frontcourt, a strong rebounder and the most physical inside force. Without him, the Hogs could be in trouble against Mizzou’s length.
UPDATE, 10:40 a.m.: Smith will miss three to six weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. Arkansas will start DaVonte Davis in his place.
"He’s a great player for us as we all know," Hogs coach Eric Musselman told reporters Thursday. "Because he’s a great defender and a great rebounder and has had some big scoring nights. I thought in transition last night Justin was great. ... It’s next man up whether it’s a coach out, whether it’s a player out. I’m not really sure what we would do, who would start."
• Speaking of length, Vanover lives on the perimeter. The Tigers have struggled in the past when Tilmon has to hang around the 3-point arc to guard a center with deep shooting skills. Oklahoma got out to a huge lead on Mizzou last year with that strategy.
• Musselman brings firepower off the bench in Notae, a player Cuonzo Martin called one of the best pure scorers in the country. MU doesn’t have the same kind of perimeter threat on the bench.
• As Ben Frederickson wrote in Saturday's column, the Tigers need to get Mark Smith back engaged. He’s too talented a shooter to play heavy minutes without attempting a 3-pointer.
• If Pinson gets too dribble happy and takes the Tigers out of their game plan — Martin strongly indicated that was a problem against Tennessee—expect Drew Buggs to get more minutes at the point. He’s not the same scoring threat, but the ball moves better when he’s in the game.
"We have to do what we practice and that's it," Martin said. "If we see something else on floor that’s unique we can make adjustments and make sure everybody’s aware of that. When the ball moves and bodies move we’re a good team. I told our guys at some point we’ll pay for that, and we paid for it."