LEXINGTON, Ky. - A steady has rain is falling at Kroger Field, where Missouri and Kentucky will kick off at 6:30 p.m. (St. Louis time). The forecast calls for showers most of the night as the Tigers (5-2, 2-1 SEC) attempt to avoid a losing streak and head into their bye week with their first victory over UK under coach Barry Odom.
The Tigers are in white jerseys and gold pants with black helmets featuring the block M helmet logo. Kentucky is wearing gray jerseys, blue pants and chrome helmets.
Four handful of NFL teams are slated to have scouts here tonight: Chicago, Tampa Bay, Carolina and Baltimore. A representative from the Citrus Bowl is also on the seating chart.
Here's a break for the Tigers: UK will be without starting middle linebacker Kash Daniel will not play tonight. The Louisville Courier Journal reported that Daniel is out with an undisclosed injury. The senior captain is the team's third-leading tackler with 38 stops.
