Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers, Cats trading punts early

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's been a doozy of a punting exhibition through the first quarter at Memorial Stadium between Missouri and Kentucky. In a scoreless tie headed into the second quarter, the Tigers forced punts on each of UK's first three possessions. Mizzou wasn't much better with punts on each of its first two series, though the Tigers outgained UK 80-23 in yardage through the quarter.

Connor Bazelak was sharp early, completing five of his first six passes for 37 yards. The Tigers stopped the Wildcats on three of their first four third downs.

Missouri has some reinforcements back at wide receiver for Saturday's game against Kentucky, getting KeKe Chism, Damon Hazelton Jr. and Dominic Gicinto back in uniform after all three missed the LSU game on Oct. 10 because of COVID-19 contact tracing. Defensive lineman Akial Byers and backup safety Stacy Brown are also back in uniform after missing the LSU game for COVID reasons.

Kentucky opened as a 6 1/2-point favorite last week but is down to a 3 1/2-point favorite at kickoff.

