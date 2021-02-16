Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers need backcourt to shine in Tilmon's absence

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Last year Missouri learned how to play without Jeremiah Tilmon on the floor when a foot injury sidelined the 6-10 center for 13 games. The Tigers gradually found a new gear without their big man and began to play through guards Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith. Mizzou lost more games than it won without Tilmon — MU was 5-8 without the center, then a junior — but also produced its three best SEC wins of the year during that span, against Florida, Auburn and Arkansas.
The No. 20 Tigers won’t have Tilmon again Tuesday night at Georgia — he’ll miss his second straight game after a death in his family — but Cuonzo Martin can look back at last year to find solutions for his absence. Yes, MU will need more minutes from frontcourt reserves Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun, but on the offensive end, more falls on the shoulders of Pinson and Dru Smith. In four of the five SEC wins without Tilmon, one of those two scored at least 22 points in four of the five. Both had 28 against Auburn. Smith had 22 against Florida. Pinson went for 24 against Arkansas and 32 against Ole Miss. The one exception? Georgia, when both scored 16 points. Also, in all five games, the Tigers attempted at least 20 free throws and made at least 15.
Georgia coach Tom Crean knows what to expect from a Mizzou lineup without the big man in the middle. Less size but more speed and space.
“If he's not in there, that's five guys that are trying to beat you down the floor. … The speed will change a little bit,” Crean told reporters Monday in Georgia. “The bottom line is we have to be able to get back and deal with that. That also puts another 3-point shooter on the floor in most cases, especially with Torrence Watson coming off a game where he had three threes the other day. Mitchell Smith made 3s early, Kobe Brown can make 3s. There's a lot of movement and it probably makes them a little more similar to Alabama and how you get ready for them."
"It changes the game completely,” Georgia guard Jaxon Etter said of Tilmon’s absence. “He is a huge factor and a monster of a man. So it will be a lot easier for guards to switch. We can switch all five players on the court, which changes the game completely.”
For Mizzou to snap its first losing streak of the season and begin this manageable two-week stretch with a win Tuesday, the team’s two lead guards need to play like the All-SEC candidates they’ve shown they can be.
Crean knows it.
"Dru Smith is playing phenomenal basketball,” Crean said. “He's shooting at a very high level. He's taking what the defense is giving him. He's playing like a true guard. He moves the ball and, again, he's shooting the ball really well. He moves quick, and he plays with a great pace.
“Pinson attacks you and can shoot the ball. He can really, really get to the basket. Mark Smith … even though he's been in a slump, I'm fully aware of what he's capable of from recruiting him in high school. I definitely know what he can do range-wise, what he can do off the catch, what he can do off the dribble. There's nobody that they're going to put in the game and we say, 'Okay, well we don't have to guard him.' We've got to do a really good job with individual defense, with our team defense and take the gaps. Then, we've got to do a phenomenal job of challenging shots, much better than we did the other day."
Mizzou is coming off a game when it made a season-high 13 3-pointers against Arkansas. Georgia just gave up 115 points on 18 3s on just 30 attempts. This could be another prolific game from behind the arc for the Tigers. It might have to be for Martins’ team to get out of Athens with a victory.
Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
No. 20 Missouri at Georgia
When • 6 p.m.
Where • Stegeman Coliseum, Athens, Georgia
Series; Last meeting • Missouri leads 8-7; Missouri 72, Georgia 69, Jan. 28, 2020
Records • Missouri 13-5, 6-5, Georgia 12-8, 5-8
TV, radio • SEC Network (Dave Neal, Dave Neal & Daymeon Fishback), KTRS (550 AM)
Point spread • Missouri by 3
KenPom prediction • Missouri 79, Georgia 76
Net rankings • Missouri No. 37, Georgia No. 98
Georgia
Probable starters
G Sahvir Wheeler (5-10, So.) … 13.6 ppg, 7.1 apg
G Justin Kier (6-4, Sr.) … 9.5 ppg, 1.9 spg
G Tye Fagan (6-3, Jr.) … 9.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
F P.J. Horne (6-6, Sr.) … 8.7 ppg, 3.5 rpg
F Toumani Camara (6-8, So.) … 12.6 ppg, 7.6 rpg
Top reserves
G KD Johnson (6-1, Fr.) … 14.1 ppg
F Andrew Garcia (6-6, Sr.) … 9.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg
Missouri
Probable starters
G Xavier Pinson (6-2, Jr) … 14.7 ppg, 3.2 apg
G Dru Smith (6-3, Sr.) … 14.2 ppg, 3.4 apg
G Mark Smith (6-5, Sr.) … 9.8 ppg, 30 3pt%
F Kobe Brown (6-7, So.) … 6.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg
F Mitchell Smith (6-10, Jr.) … 4.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Top reserves
G Javon Pickett (6-5, Jr.) … 7.2 ppg, 36.4 3pt%
F Parker Braun (6-10, Jr.) … 2.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg
KEYS TO THE GAME
• To the point: Pinson will get a chance to guard one of the league’s most productive point guards in Wheeler, who leads the SEC in assists per game. He’s not much of a 3-point shooter, but he can score in bunches, get to the foul line and set up his teammates for baskets. Wheeler has missed one game in his college career: last year at Mizzou, when the Tigers edged UGA 72-69.
• Another freshman sensation: Auburn’s Sharife Cooper isn’t the only midseason freshman addition turning heads in the SEC. The NCAA didn’t rule UGA’s Johnson eligible until the middle of January, but the four-star guard is quickly making a strong impression. He scored 21 points in his college debut against Auburn and averaged 23 points in last week’s games against Tennessee and Alabama.
"The development that he's making now is the development that he would have been making in December hopefully, but we didn't have that,” Crean said. “So, he's just got to continue to learn and get better. He's a guy that cannot only let the game come to him, but he can attack. We need him to attack. We need him to be on the attack. We need him to be ready to shoot, and I think when we can play three guards like that it opens things up.”
• More from MU’s bench: It’s uncertain if MU’s Brown will be slowed by the leg cramp that held him out for the final 15 minutes Saturday. It’s unclear if Pickett’s ankle injury is still lingering. Either way, bench support figures to be crucial for the Tigers again. Braun proved Saturday he can contribute in crunch time. Mitchell Smith will need to avoid foul trouble to provide his maximum output.