Mizzou Gameday Blog: Georgia takes control, leads Tigers 42-14

Mizzou came after punter Jake Camarda and walk-on safety Mason Pack got the block and freshman linebacker Will Norris snagged the ball in the air and nearly tumbled into the end zone. Instead, he was downed at the 1. Larry Rountree punched in the game-tying touchdown on the next series.

With just 1:20 left on the clock, Daniels went to work on Mizzou’s defense. Just when the Tigers thought they might take a tie score into halftime, Daniels completed five of six passes on the way to the end zone, connecting with George Pickens on a 36-yard score to push the Bulldogs back in front. The drive covered 75 yards in just 43 seconds.

For the half, Georgia held the Tigers to just 121 yards of offense and mostly smothered the running game, holding Rountree to just 17 yards on 10 carries.

SECOND QUARTER UPDATE

Out to prove it can punch with the heavyweights in the Southeastern Conference East Division, things could not have started worse for Mizzou on Saturday, but the Tigers cut Georgia's lead in half on the second play of the second quarter, trailing 14-7.