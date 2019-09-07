COLUMBIA, Mo. - Greetings from renovated Memorial Stadium, where Missouri (0-1) and West Virginia (1-0) are set for an SEC-Big 12 showdown at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. It's the grand opening of the new seating sections in the south end zone complex and the debut of alcohol sales in the stadium's general seating areas.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been in Columbia the past two days and will attend today's game before heading to Arkansas' game at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. He had meetings with MU chancellor Alex Cartrwright and athletics director Jim Sterk on Friday before appearing on the Paul Finebaum show with guest host Tony Barnhart on the MU campus.
The Tigers will be without linebacker Aubrey Miller (knee) and most likely defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow).
NFL scouts from Miami, Indianapolis, Atlanta and New Orleans.