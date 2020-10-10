Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers short on receivers, D-tackles vs. LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eli Drinkwitz confirmed on Thursday that Missouri will be without at least seven players for Saturday's game against No. 17 Louisiana State for COVID-19 reasons.

Mizzou has confirmed that it's actually six players, including starting receivers receivers Damon Hazelton Jr. and KeKe Chism, along with backup receiver Dominic Gicinto, defensive tackle Akial Byers, strong safety Stacy Brown and defensive back Tyler Jones.

Also, senior nose tackle Kobie Whiteside, the team's most experienced defensive lineman, will miss the game with a right leg injury. Backup D-tackle Darius Robinson is out with a right ankle injury suffered last week at Tennessee.

Hazelton and Chism, both graduate transfers, have started both MU's first two games. Hazelton is tied for the team lead with nine catches for 100 yards. Chism has played more snaps than any receiver on the team and has three catches for 40 yards. With both starters unavailable, slot receiver Jalen Knox could move back to outside receiver, the position he played his first two years at MU. Other outside receiver options include Tauskie Dove, Micah Wilson, D'ionte Smith, Javian Hester and Chance Luper. Gicinto has been a backup in the slot.