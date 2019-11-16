COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's all about defense at Memorial Stadium as No. 11 Florida took a 6-3 lead into halftime as Mizzou and the Gators combined for 10 punts and each converted just one first down.
The return of Kelly Bryant gave the Tigers a minimal boost as Missouri managed 137 yards of offense, most of it through the air. Bryant completed 10 of 14 passes for 105 yards, while the running game netted just 32 yards on 15 attempts.
Barry Odom's defense kept the Tigers in the game with four first-half sacks and stops on six of seven third downs. Kyle Trask completed 11 of 19 passes for 147 yards, but the Gators struggled to contain Mizzou's pass rush, especially on third down. Defensive tackles Jordan Elliott and Kobie Whiteside combined for three of MU's four sacks.
Apparently all it took was a trip home to rediscover the deep passing game. Backed up deep in their own territory, the Tigers crossed midfield with Kelly Bryant's play-action pass to Jonathan Nance for 24 yards, then a play-action deep ball down the middle of the field to Jalen Knox, good for a 44-yard gain.
The offense stalled from there, thanks a 7-yard loss on the next play, a Dawson Downing run. Tucker McCann's 37-yard field goal tied the game at 3-3 and snapped a streak of 20 consecutive scoreless possessions for the Tigers.
Florida quickly got back into the red zone with a couple completions, but Jordan Elliott's third-down sack forced another UF field goal. Evan McPherson's 39-yard field goal put the Gators back on top 6-3.
With Kelly Bryant back at quarterback, Missouri's offense had a beating pulse in the first quarter but zero points. The Tigers managed five first downs but went just 1 for 4 on third down and never crossed into Florida territory as the Gators took a 3-0 lead into the second quarter.
Florida connected on three passes for 50 yards on its opening drive, all targeting cornerback Jarvis Ware, but failed to convert all three of its third downs in the opening quarter.
Missouri is back on Faurot Field for the first time in 35 days, back home after the longest stretch on the road in major college football this season.
Senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson will be held out for the second straight week. The team's leading receiver with 29 catches missed last week's game at Georgia with a strained shoulder. He's in street clothes on the sideline during pregame warmups.
Running back Larry Rountree (sprained toe) is in uniform and going through warmups after getting hurt during the Georgia game.
What about Kelly Bryant? He's in uniform and going through his normal pregame routine, just like he did at Georgia ... when he sat out the game to protect his strained hamstring. Tigers coach Barry Odom has said all week he expects Bryant to play after a strong week of practice.
Lots of NFL teams are scheduled to have scouts here today: the Panthers, Chargers, Dolphins, Saints, Giants and Redskins. The Citrus Bowl also has representatives at the game.
The Tigers are wearing special helmets for Military Appreciation Day, featuring the Top Gun graduate patch, the U.S. military aircraft insignia and every player's individual area code.