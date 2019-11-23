COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the bright side, the Missouri football team finally snapped its touchdown drought in the first half Saturday against Tennessee.
On the dark side, with their two starting cornerbacks out with injuries, the Tigers let the Volunteers shred through their usually impenetrable secondary for a 17-10 halftime lead at Memorial Stadium.
Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano threw for 243 yards in the first half, exploiting a defense that was missing senior starting cornerback DeMarkus Acy, out with a hamstring injury, and sophomore starter Jarvis Ware, who left the game with an injury on UT’s second series.
Without two of his top targets, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 10 of 16 attempts for 109 yards, but the Vols bottled him up in the pocket most of the half. The Tigers punted on three of their five drives. Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam is not in uniform, nursing a shoulder injury that limited him in practice this past week. Slot receiver Johnathon Johnson is missing his third straight game with a shoulder injury.
Mizzou got on the board first with Tucker McCann’s 30-yard field goal, a notable score considering the Tigers hadn’t led in a game since their last victory, the homecoming win over Ole Miss way back on Oct. 12.
With offensive coordinator Derek Dooley coaching from the field instead of the press box for the first time this season, the Tigers opened with a promising drive, gaining three first downs before stalling in the red zone.
Missouri’s special teams made a couple impact plays — of the positive variety — later in the first quarter. First, defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside blocked a field goal attempt to thwart Tennessee’s first scoring chance. On the ensuing drive, Mizzou snapped the ball to blocking back Jamal Brooks on fourth down for the rare fake punt and the linebacker surged ahead for the first down. Mizzou had to punt later in the series.
A 51-yard pass to Jauan Jennings got the Vols cooking on their next possession, setting up a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run six plays later.
For the first time in four weeks, the Tigers answered with the rarest of plays, an actual touchdown, the act of crossing over the goal line with possession of the football, something the Tigers had failed to do on 32 consecutive drives before Saturday’s score. Bryant led the Tigers on the 75-yard drive, finishing it off with a toss to running back Tyler Badie, who scooted 7 yards for the score. It was MU’s first touchdown of November, their first since the third quarter at Kentucky on Oct. 26, also a touchdown pass to Badie.
A couple third-down Mizzou breakdowns extended Tennessee’s next drive — all the way to the end zone. The Vols converted a third-and-18 with a 20-yard pass down the team to Jennings. Later on the drive, cornerback Christian Holmes was flagged for pass interference on third-and-8, on a pass that likely would have been fallen incomplete. Instead, the Vols marched forward and scored on Jennings’ 16-yard touchdown through a couple missed tackles by safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
A futile Mizzou series in the final minute of the half helped set up Tennessee’s 27-yard field goal to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
