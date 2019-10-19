NASHVILLE, Tenn. – On the road for the first time since the first week of the season, heavily favored Missouri found itself trailing Vanderbilt 14-7 at halftime.
That is no typo. The No. 22 Tigers, favored by three touchdowns, punted on four of six possessions, missed a field goal, committed six penalties and converted only 1 of 8 third downs in their worst half of the season.
Listless on the line of scrimmage, the Tigers couldn't get a push against what has been a feeble Vandy defensive front most of the season, finishing the half with only 28 rushing yards by their three tailbacks. The Commodores also sacked Kelly Bryant twice. Penalties doomed two of the Tigers’ hapless possessions, including a costly 15-yard hands to the face flag on offensive guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms that spoiled MU’s final drive of the half.
After Mizzou evened the score on Bryant touchdown pass, Vandy pulled off a perfectly executed screen to workhorse running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, who followed a fleet of blockers on his way to a 61-yard touchdown catch and run for a 14-7 lead.
Missouri got the ball back with plenty of time to even the score before halftime, but Wallace-Simms’ penalty set up a third-and-25. Bryant barely got back to the line of scrimmage as the final seconds of the half ticked away.
Punt, punt, missed field goal. That’s how the day began for the Tigers.
A stagnant offensive display led to Missouri’s first scoreless first quarter of the season—and its first scoreless opening quarter since last year’s home loss to Kentucky. But the Commodores weren’t much better, notching just three first downs by the end of a scoreless first quarter.
Vandy managed to score first, and the Tigers (finally) came alive early in the second quarter to even the score at 7-7.
Vanderbilt began the day with a surprise at the quarterback position, giving third-stringer Mo Hasan his first career start in place of struggling starter Riley Neal and backup Deuce Wallace.
After opening with a punt, Mizzou’s second series went backward thanks to an intentional grounding penalty on Bryant on a designed middle screen to tailback Tyler Badie. But a Vandy defender yanked Badie down by the neck before he passed the line of scrimmage, leaving Bryant without a target on the play. The Tigers punted again and on their next series couldn’t get closer than Vandy’s 20-yard line. A penalty and a sack pushed the Tigers out of the red zone and Tucker McCann pushed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide right.
Vandy got on the board first, ending the first quarter with a 34-yard completion by Hasan. To start the second quarter, Hasan nearly scored on a 21-yard keeper, but two plays later Vaughn punched in a 1-yard touchdown. It's the second time Vandy grabbed an early lead on an SEC opponent this year. Back on Sep. 21, the Commodores also led Louisiana State 7-0 - and soon trailed 28-7 and lost 66-38.
The Tigers quickly recovered, starting with a 55-yard connection from Bryant to wideout Kam Scott. From the 4-yard line, Bryant lofted a jump ball for tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who easily snatched his sixth TD of the season to tie the game. Okwuegbunam took a helmet to the knee on MU’s next series and left the game briefly before returning on the final series.
Heavy favorites on the road, Missouri has arrived in the West End of Music City hoping to spoil Vanderbilt's homecoming. The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), alone in first place in the SEC East Division, are 21-point favorites over the struggling Commodores (1-5, 0-3), the most points by which the Tigers have been favored in a road conference game since 2008.
On the injury front, punt returner and cornerback Richaud Floyd is on the field going through pregame drills after missing last week's game with a hamstring injury suffered the week before against Troy. Tight end Brendan Scales, out since preseason camp with a broken foot, is in uniform and appears available for his first game of the season.
Mizzou is 2-1 at Vanderbilt Stadium since joining the SEC. In 2013, the Tigers won 51-28, getting three sacks from All-American-to-be Michael Sam and four passing touchdowns from James Franklin. Two years later, the Tigers were in the midst of their offensive blackout in a 10-3 loss to Vandy. In 2017, the offense erupted for 659 yards in a 45-17 victory that got out of hand early.