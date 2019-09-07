UPDATED, 11:40 a.m.
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Another week, another double-digit lead for Missouri after the first quarter. After a sluggish start for the Tigers' offense, Barry Odom's defense converted its first takeaway of the season into the first touchdown of the game against West Virginia, a Kelly Bryant TD pass to Albert Okwuegbunam. Mizzou took a 10-lead into the second quarter.
The Tigers have already intercepted two passes by WVU's Austin Kendall, one by linebacker Nick Bolton and the second by safety Ronnell Perkins.
Okwuegbunam made up for an earlier drop with a 26-yard touchdown reception midway through the opening quarter. The junior tight end initially blocked safety Kerry Martin Jr. off the line of scrimmage, then released and separated downfield, snagged Bryant’s pass and got his leg inside the pylon for the score.
MU's second series ended with a 44-yard field goal by Tucker McCann.
Greetings from renovated Memorial Stadium, where Missouri (0-1) and West Virginia (1-0) are set for an SEC-Big 12 showdown at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. It's the grand opening of the new seating sections in the south end zone complex and the debut of alcohol sales in the stadium's general seating areas.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has been in Columbia the past two days and will attend today's game before heading to Arkansas' game at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss. He had meetings with MU chancellor Alex Cartrwright and athletics director Jim Sterk on Friday before appearing on the Paul Finebaum show with guest host Tony Barnhart on the MU campus.
The Tigers will be without linebacker Aubrey Miller (knee) and defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat (elbow).
NFL scouts from Miami, Indianapolis, Atlanta and New Orleans.