Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers strike first with Rountree TD

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri cruised to an early 7-0 lead on Vanderbilt and held that advantage heading into the second quarter.
Eli Drinkwitz's defense stoned Vanderbilt on consecutive short-yardage third- and fourth-down running plays on Vandy's side of the field to open Saturday's game. From there, the Tigers waltzed to their first score with little resistance from the Commodores. With their starting offensive line back together for the first time in three games, the Tigers needed only six plays to open the scoring, with Larry Rountree III bouncing up the middle untouched for a 7-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Harrison Mevis knocked a 45-yard field goal attempt off the left upright on MU's next possession, but MU's defense forced punts on Vandy's next two series, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
PREGAME UPDATE
The sun is shining over Faurot Field, where Missouri has a chance to climb over .500 for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers (3-3) and Vanderbilt (0-7) are set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.
All eyes will be on No. 32 for the Commodores, newly added kicker Sarah Fuller, the senior goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women's soccer team. She joined Derek Mason's football team this week to help his decimated special teams units. It's unclear if she'll indeed kick today - kickoffs? field goals? PATs? - but she was on the field attempting kicks during pregame warmups. During a pregame interview on ESPN's "College GameDay" Mason said Fuller "is an option." Vanderbilt did not travel with another kicker, only a long snapper and punter among the specialists.
For the Tigers, offensive linemen Xavier Delgado (left guard) and Larry Borom (right tackle) are back in uniform for the first time since getting hurt in the Kentucky game more than a month ago. Both worked out with the first unit during pregame drills. Nose tackle Kobie Whiteside is also in uniform and on the field. He hasn't played since getting hurt at Tennessee on Oct. 3. Defensive tackle Markell Utsey missed last week's game and is back in uniform working with the first unit. Defensive end/outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat (concussion) is back in uniform, too.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.