Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers strike first with Rountree TD

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri cruised to an early 7-0 lead on Vanderbilt and held that advantage heading into the second quarter.

Eli Drinkwitz's defense stoned Vanderbilt on consecutive short-yardage third- and fourth-down running plays on Vandy's side of the field to open Saturday's game. From there, the Tigers waltzed to their first score with little resistance from the Commodores. With their starting offensive line back together for the first time in three games, the Tigers needed only six plays to open the scoring, with Larry Rountree III bouncing up the middle untouched for a 7-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Harrison Mevis knocked a 45-yard field goal attempt off the left upright on MU's next possession, but MU's defense forced punts on Vandy's next two series, giving the Tigers a 7-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

PREGAME UPDATE

The sun is shining over Faurot Field, where Missouri has a chance to climb over .500 for the first time under Eli Drinkwitz. The Tigers (3-3) and Vanderbilt (0-7) are set to kick off at 11 a.m. on SEC Network.