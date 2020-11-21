Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers surge to 17-0 halftime lead at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Missouri Tigers came to the Southeastern Conference’s other Columbia as favorites for the first time this season. They played like it for the game’s first half.

Mizzou, with a streamlined roster and its defensive coordinator back home in quarantine, took a 17-0 lead into halftime, holding South Carolina to just 68 yards of offense.

It wasn’t the most awe-inspiring half of offense for the Tigers, but a touchdown pass by Connor Bazelak and a 1-yard TD run by Larry Rountree III was more than enough scoring to complement a swarming defense. With coordinator Ryan Walters back home in COVID-19 contact tracing, his defense stopped South Carolina on six of eight third downs and logged seven tackles for loss. Linebacker Nick Bolton played one of his best halves of the season — and that’s saying something — and led all players with nine tackles, two in the backfield.

All it took Missouri was one offensive series to shake off the cobwebs from its three-week chasm between games. Following a quick three-and-out possession, the Tigers visited the end zone first on Bazelak’s first touchdown pass in six weeks, a beautiful 20-yard back-shoulder fade to Tauskie Dove, who snagged the TD falling on his back into the end zone.