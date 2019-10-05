COLUMBIA, Mo. - It's all Mizzou at Memorial Stadium, but the season might have taken an ugly turn on the Tigers' final possession of the first half. After Kelly Bryant unloaded a pass that went for a touchdown, Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo tackled the quarterback low and grabbed his left leg as Bryant fell backward and landed awkwardly. As the team's medical staff visited him on the field, Bryant was able to walk to the sideline but was taken into the locker room.
He will not play the rest of the game, the team announced as the second half got started.
His 6-yard TD to Jalen Knox put the Tigers in front 42-7. After a game-opening hiccup on the first drive, Mizzou held Troy's usually explosive offense to 40 yards on its next eight possessions. Troy turned the ball over three times in the half.
Bryant finished the half with 221 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air while running for a TD.
This has turned into the Cale Garrett Show. Missouri's senior linebacker intercepted Troy passes on consecutive drives in the second quarter Saturday, returning the second one for a touchdown, his third straight game with a TD. The Tigers have now scored five defensive touchdowns this season and have returned a pick for a score in four straight games.
Garrett's touchdown put the Tigers in complete command with a 35-7 lead with six minutes left in the opening half.
Troy was on brand in the opening minutes, flinging the ball down the field for the day's first score but didn’t play a sniff of defense. The Trojans proved it’s possible to throw the ball in the rain on their opening series and zipped it 64 yards on six completions, finishing the drive with Kaleb Barker’s 15-yard touchdown to Khalil McClain.
Mizzou didn’t have any trouble throwing the ball either and quickly proved its receiverse are faster than Troy’s defenders. The Tigers responded with three straight touchdowns behind a balanced attack. Wideout Kam Scott turned a short pass into a 49-yard explosion, setting up Larry Rountree’s 1-yard touchdown run. The Tigers marched 85 yards to its next score, scoring on Kelly Bryant’s 3-yard keeper, the quarterback’s first rushing touchdown of the season. Bryant went back to the air for MU’s next score as Jonathan Nance sped 64 yards down the sideline and tapped the pylon with the football as he went airborne and out of bounds. After he was initially ruled down on the 1-yard line, the replay review changed the call to a touchdown, putting the Tigers in front 21-7.
A resurgent Missouri defense came two feet short of scoring a defensive touchdown for the fourth straight game midway through the second quarter. Garrett, who visited the end zone in each of MU’s last two games with an INT return and a recovered fumble, made a juggling catch in the flat and rumbled to the 1-yard line before a gang of Trojans brought him down.
Rountree's ensuing 1-yard TD was erased on tight end Daniel Parker Jr.'s personal foul for grabbing a defender's facemask. All that did was set up one of Albert Okwuegbunam's finest catches of his career. The tight end made a leaping grab in the back corner of the end zone and dragged his right foot just as he fell out of bounds, good for a 15-yard score.
Garrett extinguished Troy's next drive with his second pick, again snatching a ball out in the flat, this time with a clear lane to the end zone.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat rejoined the Missouri depth chart this week but he won't be playing against Troy - or in any game this season. Right before kickoff, Mizzou released the following statement:
"Trajan Jeffcoat is not presently enrolled at Mizzou and will not be with the football program for the remainder of the season. In consideration of privacy rights, we will not comment further on this matter."
Jeffcoat was an expected starter this year until he suffered a sprained left elbow on the first practice of preseason camp. He missed Missouri's first four games but there was hope he'd make his season debut today against Troy.
A light rain is starting to fall on Faurot Field as Missouri and Troy are about 30 minutes from kickoff.
MU left tackle Yasir Durant, who sat out against South Carolina with neck spasms, is going through pregame drills on the field. He was a pregame scratch against the Gamecocks after going through drills with his linemates. On Tuesday, Durant said he expected to play but added that he hadn't fully practiced in two weeks.
Defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat is another story, a mystery at this point. The sophomore hasn't played all season after spraining his left elbow on the first day of preseason camp but he was added to the depth chart this week and took part in practice drills Tuesday. However, he's not on the field with the rest of the team. Tigers coach Barry Odom might have an update on his status after the game.