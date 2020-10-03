Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers-Vols set to tangle on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greetings from Rocky Top. It’s a gorgeous, sun-splashed day at Neyland Stadium. There will be Southeastern Conference football in this cathedral along the Tennessee River. It’s the home opener for the Volunteers and Mizzou’s first road game of the Eli Drinkwitz regime.
One situation to watch is Missouri’s cornerback group. Jarvis Ware is considered a game-time decision with the knee injury he suffered last week against Alabama. He was not spotted on the field during pregame warmups.
UPDATE (10:10 a.m.): Mizzou radio play-by-play voice Mike Kelly has confirmed that Ware will not play today. Ish Burdine is expected to make his first career start in Ware's place.
A few other storylines to watch today …
OLB Deandre Johnson vs. Missouri’s offensive tackles
The Tigers need to have a plan for Johnson, the reigning SEC defensive lineman of the week, who plays on two feet as a rush linebacker off the edge. He had three sacks in just 35 snaps last week at South Carolina. He’ll be a chore for Mizzou’s tackles, notably let tackle Zeke Powell, who made his first Division I start last week. Johnson’s Pro Football Focus pass rush grade against the Gamecocks (82.4) was better than any front seven player from Alabama scored last week.
UPDATED (10:25 a.m.): Bobby Lawrence is working with the first unit at left tackle instead of Powell. If Lawrence is the choice it'll be his second career start. He started last year's game against Southeast Missouri State.
Tennessee’s outside receivers vs. Mizzou’s cornerbacks
They’re not Jauan Jennings and Marquez Callaway, but Tennessee wideouts Josh Palmer and Brandon Johnson can do some damage. The Vols targeted them 13 times last week, resulting in nine catches for a 158 yards at South Carolina.
Do the Tigers blitz Guarantano?
This is Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano’s third start against Mizzou. He shredded the Tigers a year ago in Columbia and turned in a strong outing in Columbia East last week. Per PFF, South Carolina blitzed him on 15 drop-back passes. He completed 9 of 14 passes against the blitz for 159 yards. Under pressure he was just 2 of 8 with two sacks but those two completions went for 64 yards. Blitz the veteran quarterback with caution. He’s savvy enough to make the right decision under duress.
