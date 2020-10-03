Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tigers-Vols set to tangle on Rocky Top

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Greetings from Rocky Top. It’s a gorgeous, sun-splashed day at Neyland Stadium. There will be Southeastern Conference football in this cathedral along the Tennessee River. It’s the home opener for the Volunteers and Mizzou’s first road game of the Eli Drinkwitz regime.

One situation to watch is Missouri’s cornerback group. Jarvis Ware is considered a game-time decision with the knee injury he suffered last week against Alabama. He was not spotted on the field during pregame warmups.

UPDATE (10:10 a.m.): Mizzou radio play-by-play voice Mike Kelly has confirmed that Ware will not play today. Ish Burdine is expected to make his first career start in Ware's place.

A few other storylines to watch today …

OLB Deandre Johnson vs. Missouri’s offensive tackles