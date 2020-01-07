Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tilmon out with stress fracture

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon will not play in tonight's SEC home opener and is out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his left foot, the team confirmed an hour before tipoff against Tennessee. The junior is wearing a protective boot on his left foot.
Tilmon has been limited to just 25 minutes in MU's last three games as he was initially slowed by soreness in his right foot. In the meantime he hurt his left foot. An MRI revealed the stress fracture, a team spokesman said. Tilmon's foot pain nearly sidelined him for the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois, but he was able to play 17 minutes while noticeably limping in the second half. He sat out Missouri’s next game against Chicago State and came off the bench Saturday at Kentucky and played only eight minutes.
Tilmon is averaging 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, both down from last year's averages of 10.1 and 5.9. He's shooting a career-best 63.6 percent from the field and blocking a career-best 1.3 shots per game. His minutes are down this season to 20.9 per game, down from 24.3 last season.
With Tilmon unavailable senior center Reed Nikko will likely stay in the starting lineup. Junior Mitchell Smith will also get time at the center position as he has the last few games. In Saturday's game 7-foot junior college transfer Axel Okongo made his season debut, playing only 59 seconds without logging any stats in the loss.
After opening Southeastern Conference play with Saturday’s loss at Kentucky, Missouri returns to Norm Stewart Court tonight for the pivotal SEC home opener against Tennessee, a team with an identical record as Mizzou (8-5, 0-1) that’s lost four of its last five games. Last year, the Vols didn’t suffer their fifth loss until the SEC championship game.
It’s too early to declare anything a must-win, but if the Tigers have visions of the NCAA Tournament, anything less than a 2-0 week (Florida visits Columbia on Saturday) will put Cuonzo Martin’s team in a deep hole with two road games on the schedule next week.
Here are three keys to tonight’s 6 p.m. tipoff:
ROOKIE AT THE POINT
The Vols lost their point guard and team leader Lamonte Turner to a shoulder injury but have a new floor leader in freshman Santiago Vescovi, a midseason enrollee from Uruguay whose eligibility was cleared Jan. 3. He made his college debut Saturday against LSU and played a whopping 32 minutes and mixed 18 points — all on 3-pointers — with nine turnovers. Before becoming eligible at UT, Vescovi attended the NBA Global Academy training center in Canberra, Australia, and before that played at the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. He’s still learning the Americanized game at the college level, especially when it comes to officiating. Some of his turnovers Saturday, Vols coach Rick Barnes explained, came down to Vesovi getting accustomed to NCAA rules interpretations.
“The thing I was worried about most of all was traveling,” Barnes said. “We’ve watched him in practice, and we said, ‘Now look, they may not call this in European basketball, but this is going to be called a travel.’ The (travel) they called over on the other end in the second half was a travel, so he’s worked hard to understand that he can’t split his feet. He is good in ball screens, there’s no doubt about that. But he got tired. He got tired. … He’s going to make some mistakes and we’re going to live with, it because he’s trying to start the season in the middle of the season and his first game was a conference game. There’s no doubt that everybody saw that he’s got a chance to be a terrific player, and he’s a guy who wants to distribute the ball. He’ll learn. He’ll watch tape. If he’s anything like how he was watching tape to learn our offense as he is after a game and learning then he’s going to be a good basketball player. He really is.”
Another freshman guard to watch is Missouri's Mario McKinney Jr. He got 10 minutes off the bench Saturday at Kentucky and continues to carve out a role in Martin's rotation.
"I think he's working hard," Martin said. "A lot of work to do. Mario has the ability to get to the rim. He has to continue to improve defensively. He’s good on the ball. He has to improve off-the-ball defense, chasing guys off screens. . ... But he competes he battles."
SLUMP BUSTERS
Which team’s 3-point shooter can heat up first?
We’ve seen what Mark Smith can do against mid-major competition, but in MU’s five games against high-major opponents (Xavier, Butler, Oklahoma, Illinois, Kentucky), the junior guard is shooting just 28.1 percent from 3-point range. Against everyone else Mizzou has played, he’s shooting 46.9 percent. The Tigers proved against Illinois they can beat a quality opponent without Smith scoring from deep, but this team needs a 3-point threat, especially in games where they’re getting next to nothing from the big men.
Tennessee can relate. Senior guard Jordan Bowden is shooting just 32.9 percent from 3, way down from his season clips from the last two years (36.9, 39.5). In UT’s four recent losses, Bowden was just 4 of 25 from deep, 16 percent.
“You have to believe that when you’ve been in the game for a long time, you know that players go through these type of slumps,” Barnes said Saturday “We’re not asking him to do anything that he hasn’t done in the past. We’re not. Today, he shouldn’t have shot a couple of shots that he took. I know he got frustrated. … When he shoots, he thinks it’s going to go in. He’s proven that to us. But we just have to work through it. I wish I had some magic dust I could sprinkle, but we don’t.”
MORE FREEBIES
Martin was happy to see guards Dru Smith and Javon Pickett attack the paint and absorb contact at Kentucky. That point he made several times after the 12-point loss. What he clearly didn’t like — and he didn’t even have to voice his displeasure — was MU’s inability to get to the free throw line. The Tigers matched Kentucky’s points in the paint but drew only 19 fouls (to UK’s 28) and were rewarded with only 17 free throws (to UK’s 30). Unless the Tigers can suddenly unlock their 3-point struggles, Martin’s team has to get to the foul line. Free throws account for 73.9 percent of MU’s points. That’s the second-highest of any of Martin’s 12 teams — second only to his first Mizzou team (74.3). On the flip side, free throws account for 26 percent of MU’s opponets’ points. Only six other Division I teams are allowing opponents to score a higher percentage of their points from the foul line.