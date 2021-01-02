Mizzou Gameday Blog: Tilmon powers Tigers to halftime lead at Arkansas

• Speaking of length, Vanover lives on the perimeter. The Tigers have struggled in the past when Tilmon has to hang around the 3-point arc to guard a center with deep shooting skills. Oklahoma got out to a huge lead on Mizzou last year with that strategy.

• Musselman brings firepower off the bench in Notae, a player Cuonzo Martin called one of the best pure scorers in the country. MU doesn’t have the same kind of perimeter threat on the bench.

• As Ben Frederickson wrote in Saturday's column, the Tigers need to get Mark Smith back engaged. He’s too talented a shooter to play heavy minutes without attempting a 3-pointer.

• If Pinson gets too dribble happy and takes the Tigers out of their game plan — Martin strongly indicated that was a problem against Tennessee—expect Drew Buggs to get more minutes at the point. He’s not the same scoring threat, but the ball moves better when he’s in the game.

"We have to do what we practice and that's it," Martin said. "If we see something else on floor that’s unique we can make adjustments and make sure everybody’s aware of that. When the ball moves and bodies move we’re a good team. I told our guys at some point we’ll pay for that, and we paid for it."

