Mizzou Gameday Blog: Trick play sets up Tigers' first TD

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Out to prove it can punch with the heavyweights in the Southeastern Conference East Division, things could not have started worse for Mizzou on Saturday, but the Tigers cut Georgia's lead in half on the second play of the second quarter, trailing 14-7.
Running back Larry Rountree kicked off his final home game dropping a pass out of the backfield on the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage. One snap later, Connor Bazelak tried to thread a needle into tight coverage to leaping tight end Niko Hea but cornerback Eric Stokes was there for the easy interception. Stokes’ 27-yard return set up a short field for the Bulldogs, who pounded out six running plays to cover the 23 yards to the end zone, scoring on Kenny McIntosh’s 2-yard run.
After another futile Mizzou possession, Georgia had no trouble marching back to the end zone, this time scoring on J.T. Daniels’ 37-yard pass to running back James Cook, who slipped past diving safety Martez Manuel, then outran the rest of Mizzou’s defense to the end zone.
Mizzou got tricky on its next series with a double pass, first a backward throw from Bazelak to wide receiver KeKe Chism, a high school quarterback, who floated a 29-yard wobbler to Messiah Swinson just shy of the goal line. Bazelak ran in for the rest on the next play to cut UGA's lead to 14-7.
PREGAME UPDATE
It's the home finale at Memorial Stadium where Missouri (5-3) puts its three-game winning streak on the line against No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs.
Georgia (6-2) is a pregame 14-point favorite.
Quick pregame weather update: It's cold, about 39 degrees just ahead of kickoff. The forecast says it won't get above 40 but only 5-percent chance of precipitation.
A few things at stake for Eli Drinkwitz's Tigers:
• A win clinches a winning record in regular-season play.
• A win boosts Drinkwitz's stock in the SEC coach of the year race.
• A win would be MU's second over a ranked team this year but at No. 12 Georgia would be the highest ranked team in the AP poll the Tigers have beaten since the Tigers beat No. 7 Georgia in 2013.
• Mizzou is safely in the mix for one of the SEC's Group of Six bowls, with its best-case scenario likely being the Outback or Gator. A win strengthens MU's case for the bowl it wants. (SEC teams in the mix for those six bowls have some say in which game they get this year among the Outback, Gator, Texas, Liberty, Music City and Armed Forces, which replace the Vegas Bowl in the SEC pool this year.)
Two roster updates for the Tigers: senior nose tackle Kobie Whiteside is unavailable. He came out of last week's game with an apparent leg/knee injury, possibly aggravating the injury that sidelined him for a long stretch earlier in the season. Also, backup quarterback Shawn Robinson is available for the first time in several weeks.
