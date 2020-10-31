Mizzou Gameday Blog: Ware's pick-six puts Tigers on top at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— After three scoreless possessions, Missouri’s offense watched its defense score the first touchdown of the night at Florida.
With linebacker Nick Bolton supplying pressure up the middle, cornerback Jarvis Ware picked off Kyle Trask’s wobbly third-down pass and returned it 59 yards to the end zone, giving the Tigers a 7-6 lead. It was MU’s first interception of the season. Coming into tonight’s game, Fresno State and Maryland were the only other FBS team that have played multiple games but hadn’t picked off a pass.
The pick-six also brought out Mizzou’s new turnover gimmick for 2020: a boxing robe. Ware ran to the bench after his touchdown and emerged wearing a black and gold custom silk number.
FIRST QUARTER UPDATE
It’s nothing but field goal attempts early at The Swamp. Two through the uprights for Florida, one wide right for Missouri.
Florida had no trouble waltzing into the red zone on its first two series, but both times Mizzou’s defense forced field goal attempts as the Gators took a 6-0 lead into the second quarter.
Mizzou cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. deflected what could have been a touchdown pass to stall UF’s opening drive. On the Gators’ next series, Chris Turner slammed quarterback Kyle Trask to the turf at the line of scrimmage on third and long. Trask carved through the Tigers’ defense early, completing 7 of his first 12 passes for 128 yards in the first quarter.
Mizzou reached the red zone on its second series but Harrison Mevis missed a 31-yard field goal to spoil the Tigers’ first scoring chance. The Tigers punted on their two other first-quarter series.
PREGAME UPDATE
Greetings from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, known in these parts and well beyond as The Swamp.
Lots of roster updates to pass along as Missouri and No. 10 Florida have just kicked off.
The Tigers are without three starters on offense. Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. and right tackle Larry Borom did not make the trip, MU confirmed. Both left last week’s game against Kentucky with undisclosed injuries, though Parker later returned. Left guard Xavier Delgado, who also left last week’s week game early, made the trip to Gainesville, but freshman Dylan Spencer made his first career start in his place.
Two defensive players who had been out with injuries are here for the game, which means they could see the field: tackle Darius Robinson and end/Buck linebacker Jatorian Hansford.
With Parker out, expect to see more of sophomore Niko Hea, who last week took over the team lead for snaps among tight ends and has steadily become one of Connor Bazelak’s favorite targets.
Javon Foster, who replaced Borom late last week, started in Borom's place at right tackle. Through four games, Borom has been MU’s top-rated offensive player by Pro Football Focus, with a season grade of 84.2.
Meanwhile, Florida’s defense has some serious depth issues. Three of UF’s starters in the secondary will miss the game, GatorsTerritory.com first reported earlier today: free safety Shawn Davis, strong safety Donovan Stiner and cornerback Marco Wilson. Florida’s Rivals.com affiliate also reported that Gators kicker Evan McPherson will miss tonight’s game.
Davis would be the most impactful loss. He’s Florida’s third-highest graded defender by Pro Football Focus and one of the best playmaking safeties in the SEC.
