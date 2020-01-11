Mizzou Gameday Blog: With Gators in town, Tigers in search of scoring

“He does a great job when he ducks in and posts up,” Martin said. “Also he does a good job of if he misses a shot around the rim he has good length, good timing to get offensive rebounds to get the put-back that way. He's a skilled big guy 6-10, 240 pounds. He’s skilled on the perimeter. He can do a lot of things. He puts you in tough spots especially when you switch actions with him because he's a skilled and talented guy around that rim.”

Nembhard didn’t do much against Mizzou in last year’s matchup in Gainesville, finishing with only four points with four assists. He’s been outstanding of late, averaging 23 points and seven assists in UF’s first two SEC contests, including a 21-10 game last time out at South Carolina.

“Last game is over, of course,” White said this week, “and he's got to prepare to have a really big one here at Missouri. We're going to need him to do so. … He can't go to Missouri and we can't go to Missouri and say, ‘Hey, you got to go get 25 again and you’ve got to get up this many shots.’ We'll see how we're defended. He’s just got to make good decisions and be aggressive and play with that level of confidence. The ball will find the open guy.”