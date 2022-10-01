Mizzou, Georgia football players scuffle during pregame warmups

Members of the Missouri and Georgia football teams got into a brief scuffle during pregame warmups ahead of their game Saturday night.
There was a lot of close talking. At one point, a Mizzou player and Georgia player Jalen Carter (No. 88) bumped stomachs and then pushed each other away.
Other Georgia players involved based on their T-shirts were Nazir Stackhouse (No. 78) and Tramel Walthour (No. 90).
Mizzou offensive lineman Mitchell Walters (No. 75) was in the center of the exchanges most of the time. Other Mizzou players could not be identified based on the videos shared on Twitter.
Getting chippy between Mizzou and Georgia even before we get started here pic.twitter.com/T6gnLpAMze— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) October 1, 2022
Police officers got involved in separating the players at one point.
There were at least 10 Missouri players encircling the altercation.
Skirmish between Georgia's Jalen Carter, Nazir Stackhouse + Tramel Walthour and Missouri players during pregame warm-ups: pic.twitter.com/PT3FOOcSrU— Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) October 1, 2022
Later as the Georgia players took the field in full uniform, Missouri football players "barked" at the Georgia players, according to Columbia Missourian reporter Kenny Van Doren's tweet.
Some of the Missouri offensive linemen ran up to the Georgia players entering the field and barked. Georgia’s staff was attempting to form a wall. Could be an interesting game. pic.twitter.com/qG3Rm7lqlz— Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) October 1, 2022
Missouri comes into the matchup 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. Most recently, Auburn beat Mizzou 17-14 in overtime on Sept. 24.
Georgia, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, enters the contest 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. On Sept. 24, UGA defeated Kent State 39-22.
Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 10-1 vs. Missouri.
Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.