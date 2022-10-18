Mizzou gets injured starters back this week, but Luther Burden's status uncertain

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Coming out of its bye week, Missouri should get three veteran regulars back from injuries Saturday when Vanderbilt visits for homecoming. Linebacker Chad Bailey, cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and slot receiver Barrett Banister are probable to play against the Commodores, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Mizzou (2-4, 0-3 SEC) and Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-3) kick off at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. The Tigers are 13.5-point favorites.

Bailey, a senior co-captain, missed MU's last two games against Georgia and Florida after suffering an upper-body injury at Auburn. Abrams-Draine, the team’s top coverage corner, and Banister, another captain and the team’s fourth-leading receiver, both missed the Florida game with undisclosed injuries.

As for freshman receiver Luther Burden III, who has been nursing a left ankle injury, Drinkwitz said he’s “still battling his injury, so we will see how today goes on where he's at.” The Tigers were scheduled to practice at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Burden ranks second on the team with 18 receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown. He’s also been Mizzou’s primary punt returner the last four games before leaving the Florida game in the third quarter.

“You want to be full strength,” Drinkwitz said. “You’ve got good players who earned opportunities to play based off of what they put into the season and eight months of training. Injuries and nicks are part of the game, but the fresher the horses, the faster they tend to run.”

Offensive tackle Hyrin White, who has missed the first six weeks of the season with a leg injury suffered during winter conditioning drills, will not return this week and will continue to rehab his injury. Drinkwitz said earlier this season White’s status would be evaluated during the bye week as to whether he’ll return at any point this season. White was MU's starting right tackle in 2021.

Wide receiver Chance Luper, out all season while recovering from an undisclosed medical condition, was initially given three months to recover, Drinkwitz said. If he comes back this fall, that would put his return date around late November.

Drinkwitz did not make any changes to the depth chart the team releases publicly, but the coaching staff used last week’s practices to give freshmen and other backups more playing time to see if they’re indeed ready for expanded roles in the second half of the season. Drinkwitz mentioned several underclassmen who stood out during the week, including both of the team’s young quarterbacks, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and freshman Sam Horn. Neither has taken a snap in a game this season.

“I thought both our quarterbacks, both Sam and Tyler, practiced well on Wednesday and Thursday and in the scrimmages,” he said. “Both led touchdown drives. Sam led multiple touchdown drives, so it was good to see. Wasn't perfect but (showed) better ownership of what we're trying to accomplish.”

Other newcomers and underclassmen Drinkwitz mentioned: freshman defensive linemen Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall; freshman linebackers D.J. Wesolak and Xavier Simmons; freshman safety Isaac Thompson; freshman receiver Mekhi Miller and transfer Micah Manning; and transfer offensive lineman MaKyi Lee and freshman O-lineman Valen Erickson and Tristan Wilson. Both Thompson and Wesolak had interceptions last week, he said.

Also, redshirt freshman Kyran Montgomery is back practicing after missing the last year and a half following knee surgery.

In the secondary, Drinkwitz confirmed that cornerback D.J. Jackson has rejoined the program after being away for undisclosed reasons, but cornerbacks LJ Hewitt and Davion Sistrunk are both suspended. He didn’t disclose the nature of their suspensions. Neither has seen the field this year on defense.