Mizzou goes with two D-line coaches for 2022

A defensive staff position opened this week when safeties coach Charlie Harbison stepped down into another undefined role for next season. Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher will handle the secondary, with D.J. Smith returning as linebackers coach. Drinkwitz also has an offensive staff position to fill with last month’s departure of tight ends coach Casey Woods to SMU.

“I’m proud of the progress we made as a defensive line in 2021,” Davis said. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue as a member of Coach Drinkwitz’s staff. To work with Coach Peoples, a man I know well and played for myself, brings excitement and experience to our group.”

Under Peoples, the Hoosiers led the Big Ten in sacks for the first time in program history in 2020. His three decades in coaching also included stops at Northwestern State, the Las Vegas Outlaws, Blinn Community College, Carroll College and Northern Arizona. He wasArkansas’ director of high school relations in 2010, Drinkwitz's first season as a college coach at Auburn.

“I’m excited to be part of the culture that Coach Drinkwitz is building here at the University of Missouri,” Peoples said. “Being back in the SEC and working with this group of coaches and staff, including one of my former players, is a strong motivation. I look forward to meeting and working with our student-athletes.”

