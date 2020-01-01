Mizzou hires Bush Hamdan as offensive assistant

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz is dipping back into his past for his latest addition to the Tigers' coaching staff. Drinkwitz named Bush Hamdan his next offensive assistant on Wednesday. Hamdan most recently served as the University of Washington's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons. Hamdan and Drinkwitz served as co-offensive coordinators at Arkansas State in 2013. His official title and contract details will be available at a later date.

“I’m excited to reconnect with Bush," Drinkwitz said. "He is an outstanding teacher and has great experience, from his time as a coordinator in the Pac 12, and on successful staffs in the SEC and the NFL. Bush is a good person who does a great job of connecting with kids and he will be a great addition to our staff.”

“I had the fortune of working with Coach Drink at Arkansas State and I knew then that he was going to be a rising star in the business,” Hamdan said. “I’ve got such a great amount of respect for him and how he operates. I’m 100 percent on board with his vision. I’m very excited and grateful for the opportunity to help him build something special at Mizzou, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Subscribe for complete Mizzou coverage Find all of Dave Matter's Mizzou coverage without the popups and surveys. Your subscription includes access to our daily e-edition and subscriber-only features. GET STARTED!