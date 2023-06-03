Mizzou is bringing back a familiar name to rebuild its baseball program.

The Tigers have hired Memphis head coach and former MU assistant Kerrick Jackson to take over as head coach, the school announced Saturday night.

In his first season at Memphis, Jackson guided the Tigers to a 29-28 record this past year, the program's best finish since 2017. Before his time at Memphis, Jackson spent three seasons as the head coach at Southern University. Under his watch Southern improved from nine wins to 32 in his second season and an NCAA regional appearance. Jackson was part of Mizzou's staff from 2011-15 as an assistant coach and recruiting director, including the Tigers' 2012 Big 12 tournament championship and the program's first three years in the Southeastern Conference. The St. Louis native will be the first Black head baseball coach at an SEC program.

He replaces Steve Bieser, who was fired last Sunday following his seventh season at Mizzou. Newly hired Mizzou associate athletics director Blair DeBord hired Jackson at Memphis last year and helped oversee the baseball program there before joining MU's administration in May.

"We set out to find a leader of high character with success rejuvenating a program, and we certainly found that in Kerrick Jackson," Mizzou athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois said. "He's a tireless recruiter, fierce competitor and a coach with deep roots in the Midwest. Coach Jackson knows what success looks like in college baseball, specifically at Mizzou. He has a vision for success and a tremendous amount of experience at all levels of baseball. I look forward to him building on our traditions and returning us to the national stage. We proudly welcome Coach Jackson, Talia, Zion and Lazarus home to Columbia."

Jackson has previously coached at Emporia State, Coffeyville Community College, Jefferson College and St. Louis Community College-Meramec, his alma mater. Before his first stint at Mizzou, Jackson served as the Midwest Area Scouting Supervisor for the Washington Nationals from 2008-10, overseeing Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas. He’s also been highly involved in multiple baseball organizations, serving as president of the MLB Draft League and the American Baseball Coaches Association Board of Directors, on which he chaired the board’s Diversity in Baseball committee.

"It's a great honor to come back to the University of Missouri and lead the baseball program," Jackson said. "I have seen this program at its championship best and understand both what it takes to get there and the importance of baseball to the state, region and within the Southeastern Conference. My family and I are looking forward to returning to a University and community which we love. I am grateful to Desireé Reed-Francois and the search committee for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity."

Coincidentally, Jackson's pitching coach at Memphis was Tim Jamieson, Mizzou's former head coach who was let go after the 2016 season and recently was voted into MU's Athletics Hall of Fame. It's uncertain if the Columbia native will follow Jackson back to Mizzou, but if he does, he'll bring an established pedigree of recruiting and developing MU's pipeline of MLB pitchers.