COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou's athletics department has made a major addition to its senior administrative staff, bringing in Marcy Girton to take over as senior associate athletics director for football administration and special projects. Girton has held high-ranking athletics administrative roles at Southeastern Conference schools Auburn, Texas A&M and South Carolina as well as Texas Christian University.

Her role at Mizzou is a newly created position under athletics director Desireé Reed-Francois. This is the second major hire by Mizzou athletics in recent weeks, following the addition of Blair DeBord as associate AD for development and strategic initiatives.

“We were looking for a highly respected leader with a track record of excellence for this new position, and Marcy stood out during the search process,” Reed-Francois said. “Her previous experience in the SEC, working with coaches, familiarity with NIL (name, image, likeness) and work at all levels of college athletics, along with her unique perspective of being a former student-athlete and coach, makes her the ideal person to provide a high level of support for our football program and Department as a whole. We are pleased to welcome Marcy to our team and to the Mizzou community.”

Girton most recently served as chief operating officer at Auburn since 2016 and briefly served as the school's interim AD last year. She was not retained under the school's regime change earlier this year and since early May has worked as a consultant at Collegiate Sports Associates.

Prior to Auburn, Girton spent four years as deputy AD at Texas A&M from 2012-16, just as the Aggies were making the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC. At A&M, Girton also served as the sport administrator for football, women’s soccer, men’s basketball and men’s and women’s tennis.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity provided to me by Desireé to join the Mizzou Athletics Family,” Girton said. “There’s palpable excitement and momentum surrounding the upward trajectory of the Department and it is a great time to be a Tiger. Desireé is a phenomenal leader and I look forward to contributing to enhancing the outstanding efforts already under way.”

Before her time at Texas A&M, Girton was chief of staff at South Carolina, where she oversaw external operations, including athletics fundraising, marketing and media relations as well as the men’s and women’s soccer programs, women’s basketball and men’s and women’s golf.

Girton, a native of Reelsville, Indiana, also had worked in athletics at TCU and Western Carolina after a decade coaching women’s basketball at Trinity College, Taylor University and University of Southern Colorado. She graduated from Taylor University with advanced degrees from Ball State and Indiana State.