Mizzou hiring former LSU defensive assistant Blake Baker

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz will fill out his 10-man coaching staff with the addition of Blake Baker as safeties coach, a source confirmed Thursday. Baker, who coached with Drinkwitz at Arkansas State nearly a decade ago, spent last season as the linebackers coach at Louisiana State. ESPN’s Pete Thamel first reported the hire.

Mizzou has not officially announced the hire, meaning contract details are not available. Baker was halfway through a two-year deal at LSU that paid him $500,000 last year. He was not retained by new LSU coach Brian Kelly.

Mizzou has had two defensive staff openings in recent weeks. Safeties coach Charlie Harbison is staying with the program but in a non-coaching role, while cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher left for a position at Arizona State. With Baker handling safeties, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will likely coach cornerbacks. To fill his other defensive opening, Drinkwitz hired a second defensive line coach, Indiana’s Kevin Peoples.

Baker, a 39-year-old Houston native, coached safeties at Arkansas State in 2013 while Drinkwitz was on staff as co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach. Both followed ASU coach Bryan Harsin to Boise State after the 2013 season, though Baker didn’t stay long and instead became safeties coach at Louisiana Tech. He stayed there five seasons, eventually taking over as coordinator and linebackers coach. He spent the 2019-20 seasons as Miami’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach before joining the LSU staff last year. At LSU, he helped develop Damone Clark into an All-SEC performer this past season.

Baker played linebacker at Tulane from 2000-04 then coached high school football in Texas before joining the University of Texas staff as a graduate assistant from 2010-12.

Here’s how Drinkwitz’s 10-coach staff looks barring any more turnover:

Offensive line/run game coordinator: Marcus Johnson

Quarterbacks: Bush Hamdan

Running backs: Curtis Luper

Receivers: Jacob Peeler

Tight ends/special teams coordinator: Erik Link

Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks: Steve Wilks

Defensive line edge: Kevin Peoples

Defensive line interior: Al Davis

Linebackers/recruiting coordinator: D.J. Smith

Safeties: Blake Baker

On Thursday, the Post-Dispatch obtained Peoples' memorandum of understanding via an open records request. He agreed to a two-year deal for $400,000 per year, plus a car (or $500 a month for a car) along with standard benefits and incentives. Mizzou will also pay his buyout at Indiana up to $114,000.

Davis, who came to MU as an analyst last year and took over the D-line duties midway through the season when Drinkwitz fired Jethro Franklin, has agreed to a new two-year contract paying him $325,000 per year.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.