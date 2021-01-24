Mizzou hiring veteran NFL assistant Jethro Franklin to coach D-line

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri plans to replace departed defensive line coach Brick Haley with another veteran assistant with NFL and college experience. The Tigers will hire Jethro Franklin to coach the D-line, a university source confirmed Sunday. PowerMizzou.com first reported the hire.

Franklin, 55, most recently spent the 2018-19 seasons as the Seattle Seahawks assistant defensive line coach. In the past 20 years, he’s also coached the defensive line for the Packers, Buccaneers, Texans and Raiders. He’s been a college defensive line coach at Fresno State, his alma mater, plus UCLA, USC, Temple and Miami, most recently serving on the Hurricanes’ staff from 2011-14.

Franklin was a second-team All-American lineman at Fresno State in 1987 and played one NFL season in Seattle before launching a coaching career. Haley, MU’s defensive line coach since 2017, was not retained for the 2021 season despite two years left on his contract.

Last week, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz turned to another veteran NFL assistant to run the Tigers’ defense, hiring Steve Wilks as coordinator.

Franklin will inherit a defensive line loaded with experience as several seniors from the 2020 season plan to return this fall, including starting tackles Kobie Whiteside and Markell Utsey, plus sophomore defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, a first-team All-SEC selection this past season.

