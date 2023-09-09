COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou faced the chaos and survived.

The Tigers relied on deep throws and a little bit of improvisation Saturday night to win a tense game against Middle Tennessee, 23-19, at Memorial Stadium.

Throughout the game, Missouri leaned on explosive plays in a matchup that generally lacked offensive momentum.

The Tigers still relied on a healthy amount of running, but junior quarterback Brady Cook’s arm provided crucial yards.

Sophomore wide receiver Luther Burden III was on the receiving end of most of that yardage, picking up 117 yards on eight catches.

In the third quarter, it was a 44-yard toss over the top of the defense to Burden that set the Tigers up for a touchdown and a lead they didn’t relinquish. When Cook found graduate running back Nathaniel Peat in wide open space for a 49-yard touchdown on the next possession, Mizzou had enough to hold on.

And holding on it was. Instead of sealing the game on a Middle Tennessee fourth and goal from the 13 with about seven minutes to go in the game, Missouri’s defense allowed a threatening touchdown.

The Tigers still led by six points, but the margin thinned again. On the next possession, Cook tried to throw out of a sack, only for the ball to roll backward into Missouri’s end zone and out of bounds for a safety — better known as two points and possession of the ball for Middle Tennessee.

Down by four points, the Blue Raiders assembled another drive. The game boiled down to a fourth down and 8 around midfield, when Missouri’s pass rush and coverage clicked to force an incompletion.

From there, a series of penalties — including a false start, offensive pass interference and defensive interference — netted the Tigers’ offense a first down and a stamped victory.

The result, however tenuous, moved Missouri to 2-0 to start. And while their defense sagged at inopportune times, the Tigers sifted through chaos for a win in front of a crowd of 57,645.

The game started with a tepid first quarter of zero third down conversions from either team — and plenty of quick punts as a result.

Senior kicker Harrison Mevis temporarily calmed some nerves by converting a 38-yard field goal about 10 minutes into the game, his first of the year after missing two in the season opener.

Middle Tennessee opened the game with the first touchdown drive, midway through the second quarter. The Blue Raiders also benefitted from a strong stretch of running, picking up four rushes of at least 11 yards before wide receiver Kalani Norris turned perimeter blocking into a three-yard touchdown.

Trailing for the first time this season, the Tigers countered with a 71-yard touchdown drive.

The series almost stalled near midfield on a third and 11, but Cook kept his feet steady for a tight pass to Burden for a 19-yard pickup — a crucial throw against pressure that was Missouri’s longest play of the first half.

Later in the drive, a weakside Cook quarterback keeper was ruled just short of the end zone after a video review, but the quarterback punched in a score from inches out on a quarterback sneak.

After a Middle Tennessee field goal to start the second half, Missouri responded with a touchdown. The Tigers marched back down the field quickly, thanks to a 44-yard deep ball over the top of the defense to Burden. Theo Wease Jr. made a physical catch in the end zone on a third and goal, his first reception of the game and his first touchdown catch with Missouri.

But Mevis missed the ensuing extra point, the first time he’s missed one since joining Missouri — he was 106 for 106 before the attempt.

The late-stage chaos of the Blue Raiders’ resulting touchdown drive and Cook’s safety jeopardized the result, but the Tigers’ offense settled the chaos with a clutch first down and ran out the clock on the game’s final drive

Missouri next hosts No. 15 Kansas State (2-0), at 11 a.m. next Saturday.

Photos: Mizzou football holds on for narrow win over Middle Tennessee State