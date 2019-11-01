COLUMBIA, Mo. — For weeks Cuonzo Martin has looked forward to seeing his Missouri basketball team play a live game in front of a real crowd. He got his wish Friday night, sort of. The product on Norm Stewart Court wasn’t exactly an instant classic.
In front of a spotty Mizzou Arena crowd, the Tigers slogged through an ugly start in their one and only preseason exhibition but comfortably held off Division II Central Missouri 80-56.
Mizzou faced Creighton in a closed scrimmage last Saturday, but this was the first unveiling of Martin’s retooled lineup, a lineup that featured four new players in his 11-man rotation.
In his Mizzou Arena debut, Dru Smith proved to be the steady playmaking floor leader the Tigers expected when he transferred from Evansville a year ago. The junior guard managed to control the game while taking only six shots, finishing with eight points, seven assists and six steals. Kobe Brown, in a freshman timeshare at the power forward position, led the Tigers with 12 points, while sophomore guards Javon Pickett and Torrence Watson each scored 11.
The first mystery of the season was revealed shortly before tipoff: Martin's starting lineup. Smith, the transfer guard, was joined in the backcourt by sophomore Xavier Pinson, who became a starter for the final month last season, Pickett, Brown and junior center Jeremiah Tilmon. Martin nearly emptied his bench, playing 10 players midway through the first half. Freshman guard Mario McKinney Jr. (Vashon) was No. 11 when he entered early in the second half. The rookie gave the Tigers six points in 12 minutes.
It wasn’t always easy against the Mules, a much smaller team that lived on the perimeter but beat the Tigers on the glass most of the night and finished with a 35-32 rebounding edge. This was hardly a powerhouse in-state rival visiting the Tigers. The Division II Mules were .500 last year and picked to finish sixth in this year’s Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletics Association preseason poll. But hot shooting from 3-point range (12 of 25 for the game) kept the Mules hanging around most of the night until the Tigers’ depth and athleticism became too much to overcome.
Missouri went 5:24 without a point late in the first half until Smith broke up the slump with a steal at halfcourt and an easy layup. The Tigers missed 11 straight shots during the drought, including seven from 3-point range.
With his team in a rut, the transfer found a way to make a play, but the Tigers could have used a few more down the stretch. UCM took a 32-31 lead on a unfortunate bounce for the Tigers as Tray Jackson swatted a Mules shot off the glass, but teammate Reed Nikko couldn’t corral the rebound and tipped the ball in for a UCM lead.
Martin called a timeout to set up Mizzou’s final possession with 26 seconds left, but the Tigers botched that one, too. Brown couldn’t complete an easy throw-in to Smith at halfcourt, one of 11 first-half turnovers for the Tigers. Smith got one more shot with a layup at the buzzer but it bounced off the rim, keeping the Mules in front at the break.
In his latest quest to avoid foul trouble and give the Tigers a consistent threat in the pain, Tilmon had a quiet first half but managed to avoid the whistles — until late. With 2:45 left in the half, the officials got Tilmon for an offensive foul as he tried to clear space in the lane. With 1:56 left they got him again as he tried to make a move on the block.
Brown sparked the Tigers with eight early points and an active role on both ends, getting a steal, block and assist before the first media timeout. He knocked down his first of two 3-pointers off the glass.
Mizzou fed Tilmon in the paint on the first possession of the second half only to hear another whistle. Tilmon was called for an elbow on his way to the rim, his third foul in just his ninth minute of action — and just 46 seconds into the half. He came back five minutes later and had a steady second half, finishing with nine points in 19 minutes.
With the Tigers needing some kind of spark, Pickett came through with seven points in 46 seconds early in the second half, including a baseline dunk and a transition layup. Another Brown 3-pointer then a free throw from the freshman gave the Tigers their first 10-point lead, 44-34. Mizzou cruised from there and committed only two turnovers in the second half.
The Tigers tip off for real on Wednesday when Incarnate Word visits for the regular-season opener.