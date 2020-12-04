Mizzou hosts Georgia next week as part of finalized SEC schedule

The Southeastern Conference has finalized football schedules for the rest of its jigsaw puzzle of a regular season. Missouri will host Georgia next Saturday, Dec. 12, and the Tigers will travel to Mississippi State on Dec. 19, the league announced Friday. The SEC did not announce game times or TV information.

COVID-19 postponements have forced the SEC to scramble schedules all season, including a complex redesign of the final three weekends of the regular season. The league enacted a policy last month allowing teams to play on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC championship game in Atlanta as long as they're not eligible to play for the title. Alabama and Florida can both clinch their respective spots in Atlanta on Saturday.

Mizzou was scheduled to host Georgia on Nov. 14 but fell short of the roster requirements along the defensive line and had to postpone the game.

The Tigers (4-3) host Arkansas (3-5) at 11 a.m. Saturday on SEC Network.

Here are the newly scheduled SEC games for the final two weeks of the regular season:

Dec. 12

LSU at Florida (rescheduled from Oct. 17)

Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from Nov. 14)