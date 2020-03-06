Mizzou, Illinois agree to another future football series

Clear your fall Saturdays for the 2030s.

Missouri and Illinois will not only play football games later this decade but they've booked four more dates for the next decade, two games in Champaign and two in Columbia for 2032-35. It begs one question: How long will Lovie Smith's beard be by then?

Those additions to the schedule are the headliners in a batch of nonconference games Mizzzou announced on Friday. The Tigers also announced a game at North Texas to complete a home-and-away series and three more games against Northern Illinois in addition to one they already had announced against the Mid-American Conference team.

MU and Kansas are also expected to finalize a future football series. The longtime rivals haven't met on the football field since 2011, Mizzou's final year in the Big 12.

There was a time when MU planned to get away from playing nonconference road games against teams from outside of the Power Five conferences, but the Tigers will continue that trend with these latest schedule additions. Over the next decade and a half, MU will play road games against Memphis, Middle Tennessee, Miami-Ohio, San Diego State and now Northern Illinois and North Texas.