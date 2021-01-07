Mizzou in Review: Bazelak took the reins at QB in 2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. – We called an audible on our Mizzou position reviews for the 2020 football season. Here’s how the lineup will look moving forward, barring any more coaching changes:

Today: Quarterbacks

Friday: Running backs

Monday: Defensive line

Tuesday: Linebacker

Wednesday: Secondary

Now, quarterbacks.

We know what happened at QB in 2020. Shawn Robinson opened the season as Eli Drinkwitz’s starter, based on his playing experience and dual-threat potential against Alabama in the season opener. After a promising passing day against the Crimson Tide — remember, Robinson completed 76 percent of his passes, better than any opponent against the Tide this year — but he struggled badly in the opening two series the next week at Tennessee, prompting Drinkwitz to turn the controls over to Connor Bazelak. Eight games later, Bazelak was the SEC co-freshman of the year after a year that displayed plenty of promise, some late-season breakdowns but overall hope for the future.

Let’s take a closer look at Bazelak’s season.