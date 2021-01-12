Mizzou in Review: Bolton's tale of two seasons

Bolton indicated most of the season that he was dealing with some injury issues, to the point his family made up T-shirts emblazoned with his epic quote after the LSU game: “Pain’s only temporary. Wins are forever.” He had to jog off the field a couple times for treatment, including seven plays into the Arkansas game on Dec. 5, the game Bolton had to watch from the sideline in the second half after a controversial targeting penalty. Early on Arkansas’ second drive of the game, Bolton was shaken up on the field and needed help getting to the sideline where he received treatment on his lower left leg. He would return to make one more tackle but was ejected for targeting in the second quarter. He’d return the next game against Georgia and played the season finale at Mississippi State but rarely looked like the same player who terrorized offenses the first two months of the season.