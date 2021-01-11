Mizzou in Review: D-line depth was tested in 2020

Kobie Whiteside: 204 snaps, 40.8 per game

Darius Robinson: 189 snaps, 27.0 per game

Jatorian Hansford: 83 snaps, 16.6 per game

Cannon York: 49 snaps, 8.2 per game

A quick disclaimer: Yes, Mizzou listed its depth chart differently this year, tagging the field-side edge rusher as a stand-up Buck linebacker instead of a defensive end in a three-point stance. This was more of a tweak on paper than it was on the field. The defense aligned the same way for much of 2019 but under Odom Mizzou still listed that edge rusher as a traditional defensive end. That changed this year under since-departed Ryan Walters as the Tigers continued the transition to a three-man front base defense. The Buck linebacker, though, still came from the defensive line group.

For most of the season, that player was Jeffcoat, a first-team All-SEC selection who finished the year among the league leaders with six sacks. Jeffcoat, who wasn’t enrolled at Mizzou in 2019 but quietly rejoined the program in August, took over the Buck position. Williams, Hansford and York also saw snaps at the Buck, while Williams also played the boundary-side defensive end position until he opted out of the program and left the team with two games left in the regular season.