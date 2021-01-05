Mizzou in Review: Growing pains for rebuilt receiver corps

Chism, a grad transfer from Division II Angelo State, started every game, played more snaps than all but six offensive players and finished the season with the team’s most receptions (35) and most receiving yards (458) while playing nine of MU’s 10 games. Among the five core receivers in MU’s rotation this year — Chism, Dove Hazelton, Banister, Knox — Chism had the group’s third-highest overall grade (66.5) and the third-best receiving grade (69.5). Chism led the team with 22 first downs. It was a slow start for Chism, who gradually became Connor Bazelak’s favorite outside target. Chism was targeted just seven times through Mizzou’s first three games — but was targeted 27 times over the last three games. He was the very definition of a possession receiver. He caught a high volume of passes and moved the chains better than anyone on the team but there wasn’t much production after the catch. Chism averaged just 4.2 yards after the catch per reception. On third downs, he caught just seven passes for 84 yards for four first-down conversions, far from the team leader in any of those categories.